Uttarakhand STF, with UP STF, busted a high-tech cheating gang in the SSC Multi-Tasking exam in Dehradun. The gang used fake IP addresses and lured candidates for money. Cheating mafia kingpin Hakam Singh has been arrested.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has busted a gang involved in facilitating cheating in the SSC Multi-Tasking (Group-C) Class 4 examination using advanced technology at the Mahadev Digital Centre in MKP College, Dehradun, according to officials.

High-Tech Cheating Method Exposed

In a self-made video, STF Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne stated that candidates were being lured with promises of clearing online exams for money and cheating was being carried out through the use of fake IP addresses. He added that the major operation was conducted in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh STF. "... The Mahadev Digital Centre was operating at MKP College in Dehradun. Here, the SSC Multi-Tasking (Group-C) Class 4 exam was being conducted. Online exams were bypassed using fake IP addresses... Cheating was facilitated in the paper. People were lured, and money was taken from them. Our Uttarakhand STF team worked on this in collaboration with the UP STF. This is a major operation conducted by the STF...," he said.

Kingpin Arrested Under Strict Anti-Cheating Law

The crackdown comes under the stringent anti-cheating law enacted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in September 2025. The police busted a racket that was misleading candidates with false promises of helping them clear the examination, a release said.

"Cheating mafia kingpin Hakam Singh and his associate have been arrested", the release said. The accused allegedly demanded sums ranging between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh from candidates, promising guaranteed success in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam.

Given the possibility of anti-social elements trying to lure candidates with false promises, Uttarakhand Police and STF had been maintaining close surveillance on suspicious individuals, following which they received confidential information that a gang was targeting candidates, misleading them with assurances of passing the exam and demanding large sums of money.

Scam Plan to Trap Candidates

The release added that the gang's plan was to pocket the money if candidates cleared the exam independently. If a candidate failed, they intended to keep candidates trapped by claiming the amount would be adjusted against future exams, the release said.

Investigation Confirms Exam Integrity Remained Intact

The investigation confirmed that there was no breach of the fairness or confidentiality of the examination process. (ANI)