Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced over Rs 65 crore aid for Uttarakhand farmers hit by crop damage. He pledged to promote the state's Malta orange worldwide and detailed several new development schemes for agriculture and infrastructure.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated on Monday that more than Rs 65 crore were deposited into the accounts of those farmers whose crops were damaged due to adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand and this year alone, more than Rs 500 crore have already been deposited. Addressing the gathering, Chouhan stressed that the Malta orange, popularly grown in Uttarakhand, will reach every corner of India, and the Government will make every effort to export it worldwide.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"There are such wide varieties of fruits here. Malta orange here is so big it's like a melon. This Malta orange will go to every corner of India, and we will make every effort to send and deliver this Malta orange to the entire world. Today, on this occasion, I want to say to the farmer brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand: The Chief Minister is making every possible effort," he said. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the central government will also leave no stone unturned. Today, we have deposited more than Rs 65 crore into the accounts of those farmers whose crops were damaged due to adverse weather conditions, and this year alone, more than Rs 500 crore have already been deposited," Shivraj Chouhan said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan upon his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun.

Chouhan Slams Congress over MGNREGA Row

Reacting to the row over the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) being replaced as Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Act, 2025, he said that all the schemes of Congress fell prey to corruption. Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said, "Today, the Congress party is protesting and saying that the name has been changed. They themselves did nothing; all their schemes fell prey to corruption. When Prime Minister Modi has done good work, they are protesting against it today... For agriculture and farming, for the development of villages, and for the upliftment of the poor, I will always stand with you all."

Development Blueprint for Uttarakhand

"Under the 'Viksit Bharat - Jee Ram Jee' scheme, a budget of ₹1,51,282 crore has been proposed this year. The villagers will decide which development works will be carried out in their village. Farmers have also been taken into consideration in this. Additionally, administrative expenditure has been increased from 6% to 9%," he shared on X.

He met with farmers along with CM Dhami in Gauchar, Chamoli. "Today, I am among the farmers of Uttarakhand and am discussing agriculture with them. In the same sequence, in Gauchar of Chamoli district, I met with the farmers along with Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhami ji. I listened to their experiences with farming, understood new things, and closely observed the hard work of the farmers. Our effort is that farmers move forward, agriculture becomes strong, and the farmers get the full benefit of their hard work," he shared in a post on X.

Focus on Agriculture and Horticulture

He said the Centre would develop a model of integrated farming in Uttarakhand to enable farmers to increase production on small plots. "A Clean Plant Center will be established on the soil of Uttarakhand at a cost of 100 crore rupees. Along with this, we will make Uttarakhand the capital of the country in the field of horticulture, fruits, and vegetables," he shared in a post on X.

He said that, in collaboration with New Zealand on the kiwi fruit action plan for Uttarakhand, the Central government will establish a Centre of Excellence here.

Road Infrastructure Boost

"Today, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Uttarakhand has received the gift of roads worth ₹1700 crore. A network of roads has been laid connecting village after village in the hills of Uttarakhand. I congratulate the Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, and for the few remaining villages, we will work to connect them as well under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. (ANI)