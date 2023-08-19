Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: Actor Rajinikanth calls on Governor Anandiben Patel; To watch 'Jailer' with CM Adityanath today

    After a two-year hiatus from the big screen, Rajinikanth has made a triumphant return with his Tamil film 'Jailer'. In the film, the actor assumes the role of a senior jailor guard on a relentless pursuit of a cunning gang leader, captivating audiences once again with his unparalleled acting prowess.

    Renowned actor Rajinikanth made headlines on Saturday (August 19) with his visit to Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, where he had a meeting with the state's Governor, Anandiben Patel. Notably, Rajinikanth is scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 7 pm on the same day. In an interesting turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is set to grace a special screening of Rajinikanth's movie 'Jailer' in Lucknow at 1:30 pm today.

    Acknowledging his upcoming rendezvous with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajinikanth said, "Yes, I am going to watch my film ('Jailer') with him." His response alludes to the much-anticipated screening event. The actor further added, "Sab bhagwan ki dua hai (It's a blessing from God)," underscoring the overwhelmingly positive response 'Jailer' has garnered.

    This isn't the first stop on Rajinikanth's recent journey; prior to this, he graced Ranchi with his presence. During his stay, he paid his respects at the revered Chhinnamasta temple (Rajrappa) on Friday. Additionally, he engaged in an hour of meditation at the Yagoda ashram near Ranchi. The actor's itinerary also included a meeting with Jharkhand's Governor, C P Radhakrishnan, at the Raj Bhavan.

