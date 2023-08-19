Araria: Four more arrested in Bihar journalist murder case; 2 absconding

The journalist had previously borne witness to the murder of his brother back in 2019. Shedding light on the circumstances, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated that Vimal Yadav fell victim to the shooting at around 5:30 am on Friday.

In a recent development, the Bihar Police on Saturday (August 19) announced that they have apprehended four individuals in connection with the tragic murder of Vimal Yadav, a journalist associated with Dainik Jagran. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday when Vimal Yadav was fatally shot at his residence in Araria district.

The victim, aged 40, was shot in the chest by a group of four assailants who arrived at his home in Raniganj.

Providing further details, the Bihar Police revealed, "Eight individuals have been named as suspects in the case. Among them, Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Umesh Yadav have been arrested. Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav, two other suspects, are currently in custody at Araria jail and efforts are underway to bring them in for questioning. Meanwhile, two individuals involved in the incident are currently at large."

Tragically, the journalist had previously borne witness to the murder of his brother back in 2019. Shedding light on the circumstances, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated that Vimal Yadav fell victim to the shooting at around 5:30 am on Friday. Preliminary investigation points towards a potential case of deep-seated animosity.

Ashok Kumar Singh elaborated, "The journalist had also played a crucial role as a witness in the murder case of his elder brother." He went on to explain that Vimal sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest, resulting in his immediate demise. "An active investigation has been launched and the police are diligently working to secure any available CCTV footage," he added. "Further inquiries are currently in progress."

Expressing her grief, Puja Kumari, Vimal's widow, recounted the harrowing ordeal. She shared that they rushed Vimal to a hospital as soon as the incident occurred, but sadly, medical professionals pronounced him dead. "He had been a pivotal witness in his brother's murder case and had faced numerous threats to retract his testimony," Puja Kumari lamented.

