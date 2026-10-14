A high-level meeting was held to plan the Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan-2026. Chaired by Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, the focus is on a youth-centric, innovative event on an international scale to engage the diaspora.

A meeting of the committee constituted to oversee preparations for Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan-2026 was held at the Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu. The meeting held detailed discussions on the successful organisation of the conference, extensive publicity, and ensuring the participation of Uttarakhandis living outside the state.

A Youth-Centric and Innovative Vision

The Principal Secretary directed officials to organise the conference on an international scale, with a youth-centric and innovative approach, so that the event establishes a distinct identity. He emphasised identifying and inviting Uttarakhandis living in different states and cities across the country and working in diverse fields. He said efforts should be made to establish meaningful dialogue with the diaspora and draw upon their experience, suggestions and contributions for the development of the state.

Preparations for Pravasi Uttarakhandi Diwas

During the meeting, officials informed that the registration process for the Third Pravasi Uttarakhandi Diwas had commenced. The conference will be held at the Nityanand Auditorium of Doon University in Dehradun. The Principal Secretary directed the concerned officials to finalise the detailed programme within a week and provide an update on the progress of preparations within three to four days.

Extensive Outreach and Flawless Logistics

To ensure extensive publicity, he called for an effective campaign through the media, advertisements, hoardings and social media platforms. He also directed officials to identify local invitees and ensure proper arrangements for their arrival, transportation, vehicles, accommodation and meals. Preparations for the inaugural session, various conference sessions and cultural programmes were also to be completed within the stipulated timeline. The Principal Secretary further instructed officials to ensure cleanliness at the venue, maintain proper access roads and streamline transportation arrangements.

Showcasing State Development Initiatives

Short films highlighting the state government’s development initiatives, schemes and policies will also be screened during the conference to familiarise the diaspora with the ongoing development work and initiatives being undertaken across various sectors in Uttarakhand. He directed the concerned departments to be formally informed through letters and to complete all necessary preparations in a timely manner through effective coordination. (ANI)