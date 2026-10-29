Pithoragarh Medical College, a project costing over ₹750 crore, begins MBBS classes in 2026-27 with 50 seats, offering new medical education opportunities in Uttarakhand's border region.

Some measures are being taken to improve the healthcare facilities and education in the distant mountainous parts of Uttarakhand. It seems that there is a development of a medical college at Pithoragarh costing over ₹750 crore and MBBS classes will start in the academic year of 2026-27 as per the reports given by Chief Minister of the state, Mr. Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This development would not only provide new chances for students to pursue their dream of becoming doctors but would also contribute in the development of the health services in the Kumaon region. The development is even more meaningful and important for Pithoragarh and surrounding areas which are near the border.

Cost of Pithoragarh Medical College Development Exceeds ₹750 Crore

Medical college is a very vital healthcare and education-related development of Uttarakhand in its distant eastern districts. People living in mountainous regions usually find difficulty in reaching advanced medical institutions, especially when they need some special consultations or treatment for their diseases.

Starting MBBS Classes in 2026-27 Academic Year

Pithoragarh Medical College has started taking initiatives towards starting undergraduate classes in medicine in the 2026-27 academic year. According to the provided information, the approval of 50 MBBS seats has been gained for the first batch.

Seat allocation is as follows:

State quota: 43 seats

All India quota: 7 seats

The intake can provide aspiring students another way to gain an MBBS degree in Uttarakhand. Moreover, it can give students from Pithoragarh district and neighboring districts access to medical education without moving to distant cities just to get an education.

Opportunities for Students from Border Districts

Usually, students from Pithoragarh district and neighboring hill districts used to consider colleges located in other cities and even other states to pursue medical education. The new college is going to extend their educational opportunities closer to home.

Long-term impact on education is going to depend on the quality of lectures and clinical training, availability of specialists and supporting facilities. Creating the facilities mentioned above will be critical for preparing future doctors.

Dhami Government Focuses on Better Healthcare Access

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasised the government's efforts to improve healthcare services and expand modern medical facilities across Uttarakhand.

Geographical challenges make delivering quality healthcare to remote mountain communities particularly difficult. The Pithoragarh project is intended to address some of these challenges by strengthening local medical education and creating scope for better treatment facilities.

As the project develops, the availability of qualified doctors, modern equipment and specialist services will be crucial in determining how much local residents benefit. The medical college represents an important step towards expanding educational opportunities and improving healthcare access in Uttarakhand's border region.