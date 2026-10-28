Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stopped at a local tea shop near Srinagar Chungi while travelling to Dehradun, shared tea with residents and promoted the ‘Vocal for Local’ message to support small businesses.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has managed to win hearts of local people in one simple yet meaningful act while traveling to Dehradun on Monday.

He has made a stopover at the tea shop in Srinagar and has had tea together with the people living there. He has also shown warm interest in the interactions with shopkeepers, children and other people who happened to be there.

This visit has attracted a lot of excitement of the locals. And his initiative of promoting local businesses through 'Vocal for Local' has become evident once again.

Visiting of Tea Shop By CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Srinagar Chungi

Travelling by road from the GVK Helipad to Dehradun, Dhami made a stop at the tea shop of Mangal Singh near Srinagar Chungi. Not continuing his journey, he had a chat over tea with the local residents.

The Chief Minister offered himself as a tealeaf server to young girls, officials and others who happened to be at the tea shop with him.

The meeting gave an insight into how the Chief Minister interacted with common people beyond the formal discussions and official events. His cordial talk with the people present made the visit a memorable one during his travel.

Chief Minister Inspects Road Route During Dehradun Travel

Dhami was on his way to Dehradun via road and was also inspecting the road route during his travel. The visit he made to Srinagar Chungi en route to Dehradun made his travel memorable.

The meeting was conducted in an informal manner with the Chief Minister spending some time in the shop talking to people.

‘Vocal for Local’ Call to Action: The Local Business

The visit to a tea shop by Dhami can be viewed in line with the 'Vocal for Local' call to action that involves supporting local businesses and goods. This act from the politician sends a strong message regarding the role of small traders in contributing to the local economy.

Local shops and small business enterprises are crucial in maintaining economic activities in the town and the community as well. The act of going to a local place and enjoying tea with the patrons demonstrates how such businesses should be encouraged.

This act also shows how crucial it is to establish an interaction between the citizen and government representatives. The shopkeeper along with the other people present at the place were presented with an opportunity of meeting with the Chief Minister of the region through their everyday experience.

The brief halt at Srinagar in Dhami's life has been a combination of his personal act and overall call for encouraging local enterprises.