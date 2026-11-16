Pushkar Singh Dhami outlines Uttarakhand's Mission 2047 roadmap, highlighting UCC, House of Himalayas, sports infrastructure, the Apple Mission and plans for inclusive economic growth.

On the occasion of 'Raibar Uttarakhand@26: Mission 2047', Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unveiled the state’s development agenda for 2047. Highlighting several developments in the realm of Governance, Women Empowerment, Sports, Agriculture and Local Entrepreneurship, Dhami said Uttarakhand will be a developed state with the focus on various aspects including welfare, environmental protection and opportunities for future.

The event was organised at IRDT Auditorium. During the course of interaction, Dhami spoke with various intellectuals, educationists, experts, social workers, entrepreneurs and other notable personalities.

Uttarakhand UCC

The Chief Minister stated that the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand is a historic step. The state has become the first in Independent India to introduce this initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand was only introduced after extensive consultation with legal experts, social bodies, stakeholders and citizens of the state. The provisions include registration of marriage and divorce, prohibition of polygamy and safeguarding women’s rights.

The aim is to ensure every citizen gets equal rights and a single code along with empowering women.

House Of Himalayas

Dhami also stated that the House of Himalayas brand will help to bring Uttarakhand’s traditional and local products into the national and international market.

This would ensure that the products have a higher quality, better packaging and branding. This will help Self-Help Groups, Farmers, Women Entrepreneurs and Local Producers to create better market connections.

The government believe this will improve the local economy and bring more awareness and value to regional products.

38th National Games

In terms of sports, Dhami stated that the state has seen a great achievement by successfully hosting the 38th National Games.

The government is working to improve the sporting facilities, including playgrounds, sports stadiums and training facilities. The policy for sports in Uttarakhand also aims to support athletes with financial aid, better coaching and incentives.

Athletes who are doing well in national and international competitions are being acknowledged. The provision has also been made to offer employment opportunities at Government for exceptional sportspersons.

Agriculture & Apple Mission

Dhami stated that the state has great potential to produce quality fruits, medicinal plants and aromatic produce due to the geographical nature of the region.

The government is looking to inspire farmers to look into modern methods of agriculture and horticulture. Dhami also stated that the Apple Mission is promoting modern apple farming to improve the horticulture industry and provide better income opportunities.

Mission 2047

To conclude, Dhami said that the vision for a developed Uttarakhand will include empowering women, providing opportunities for youth, improving education and health, better infrastructure and preserving the environment.

He said that the policies should reflect the geography, culture and society of the state to ensure everyone benefits from development.