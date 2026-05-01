Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 'Operation Prahar', a police drive to track and act against criminals. Aiming to make the state crime-free, the operation involves a zero-tolerance policy, intensified patrolling, and hostel inspections.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government has launched "Operation Prahar", a focused police drive aimed at identifying and acting against individuals with criminal backgrounds. He said the police have been actively tracking and searching for offenders with criminal records and will continue strict enforcement measures until crime is eliminated from the state.

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Talking to the media, CM Dhami said, "We have launched 'Operation Prahar', through which the police department has searched for criminals with criminal records... The police will continue to take strict action against them. This operation will continue until we completely eradicate crime here."

Crackdown on Organised Crime

Earlier in April, CM Dhami outlined a major crackdown under Operation Prahaar, aimed at keeping Devbhoomi safe, clean, and free from crime. Speaking about the crackdown, he explained, "The Police Department has launched 'Operation Prahaar', under which many criminals, gangsters, and those involved in professional crimes are being apprehended," highlighting the focused action against organised crime.

Ensuring Student Safety

Ensuring student safety, Dhami stated, "Dehradun hosts thousands of students from across the country and the world who come here to study in various institutions. All hostels are being thoroughly inspected. Hostel operators are required to cooperate in this effort," emphasising preventive measures to safeguard students.

Zero Tolerance Approach

Highlighting the zero tolerance policy, he added, "We are scrutinising everyone's past records. The investigation drive has been intensified, and night patrolling by the police is being regularised. Absolute strictness will be maintained."

"No criminal, regardless of the circumstances, will be spared. We are working with a policy of zero tolerance," he underlined the administration's uncompromising approach.

This came in the wake of CM Dhami's recent announcement of Operation Prahaar, a statewide initiative aimed at cracking down on organised crime, gang activity, and anti-social elements.

National Counter-Terrorism Policy 'PRAHAAR'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released PRAHAAR in February, India's first comprehensive national counter-terrorism policy and strategy, outlining a structured and intelligence-driven framework to prevent and combat terrorism in all its forms.

The eight-page policy lays emphasis on the prevention of terror attacks, swift and proportionate response mechanisms, and strengthening coordination among government agencies. It advocates a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach, grounded in human rights and the rule of law, while also focusing on mitigating conditions that enable terrorism, including radicalisation. (ANI)