CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Uttarakhand Rajya Janjatiya Mahotsav, honouring artists and transferring pension funds. He lauded central and state initiatives for tribal welfare, including Eklavya schools, and stressed preserving their culture.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in the Uttarakhand Rajya Janjatiya Mahotsav 2026, organised by the State Tribal Research Institute at Parade Ground, Dehradun. Representatives of tribal communities from 12 states across the country enriched the festival with their cultural performances and traditions, giving it a national character. During the program, the Chief Minister honoured late Tharu folk singer Rinku Devi Rana and Shri Darshan Lal with the 'Adi Gaurav Samman'. Additionally, under various schemes run by the Social Welfare Department, a pension amount of Rs 14,272.185 lakh was transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries through the 'One Click' system.

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In his address, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the event is not merely a festival but a symbol of the vibrant heritage, simple lifestyle, and cultural pride of tribal communities. He expressed happiness that this platform is helping in giving wider recognition to the folk traditions and culture preserved by tribal communities over generations, and appreciated the efforts of the State Tribal Research Institute for organising such a grand event.

CM Highlights Importance of Tribal Communities

He said that tribal communities are a strong foundation of India's rich cultural diversity and ancient traditions. Living in harmony with nature, they demonstrate the path of sustainable development and coexistence, while also playing a vital role in national security, environmental conservation, and social harmony, especially in border areas. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to preserve tribal traditions, traditional knowledge, and local products, and to effectively pass them on to the younger generation.

Central Government's Push for Tribal Welfare

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several historic steps have been taken for the dignity, self-respect, and development of tribal communities. Good governance means ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person. In this direction, schemes such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, Van Dhan Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Tribal Development Mission have been implemented, creating new opportunities for education, employment, and self-reliance.

He also noted that celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' is a historic decision. Museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being established across the country to inspire future generations. He expressed pride that President Droupadi Murmu, daughter of the Santhal community, is holding the highest constitutional office in the country, reflecting the growing participation of tribal communities.

Uttarakhand Government's Dedicated Efforts

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the budget for tribal welfare has been increased threefold, and the development of border areas has been given national priority. Remote areas like Mana have been recognised as the 'first village of the country', giving them a new identity. He added that the State Government is continuously working to improve the living standards of tribal communities. It has been decided to organise the Tribal Festival and Tribal Sports Festival annually. A total of 128 tribal villages in the state have been identified for holistic development. He informed that Eklavya schools are operational in Kalsi, Mehrawana, Bajpur, and Khatima, while new schools are under construction in Chakrata and Bajpur.

Educational and Financial Empowerment

Through scholarships, Ashram system schools, and technical education, efforts are being made to empower youth. He further stated that ITI institutions, free coaching for competitive examinations, and monthly scholarships are being provided for tribal youth. Additionally, tribal welfare officers have been appointed in four districts, financial assistance is being provided for the marriage of daughters, and a corpus fund has been established for the research institute.

Under the PM Janman Yojana, multipurpose centres have been established in Buksa and Raji tribal areas. A request has also been sent to the Centre for establishing a new Eklavya school in Pithoragarh. He said that under the Social Welfare Department, more than 9 lakh beneficiaries have been provided over ₹142 crore as pension for the month of March, reflecting the government's sensitivity.

The Chief Minister informed that an 'Adi Lakshya Institute' is being established in Dehradun to prepare tribal youth for UPSC, PCS, and other competitive examinations, along with the construction of a multipurpose hall.

Protecting Tribal Identity and Traditions

He remarked that previous governments treated tribal communities merely as a vote bank, whereas the present government is committed to their dignity and development. He said that the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is inspirational, and inspired by his teachings, the State Government is working to preserve cultural identity.

A strict anti-conversion law has been implemented, and while enforcing the Uniform Civil Code, Scheduled Tribes have been kept outside its purview to protect their traditions. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the State Government will continue to work for the overall development of tribal communities and, with public participation, will fulfil the resolve of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)