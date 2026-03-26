Ahead of TN polls, Thoothukudi fishermen demand a new T-jetty, an expanded fishing curve, and reinstatement of a boat subsidy. The harbour, known for valuable tuna exports, has a daily turnover of up to Rs 3 crore.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, Tharuvaikulam fishermen have raised concerns about several challenges they face while working in the harbour. Around 250 big boats operate here, engaged in deep-sea fishing. Most of the fish caught from this harbour are exported abroad.

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Speaking to ANI, Arulraj, a local fisherman, said, "There are around 10,000 families living in our village, the majority of whom belong to the fishing community. Most people here are engaged in fish processing activities. Additionally, there are about 300 mechanised fishing boats in our village. However, there is only one T-jetty that can accommodate around 250 boats." Requesting the government and authorities to build another T-Jetty, Arulraj said, "The government should take steps to construct another T-jetty similar to the existing one."

Fishermen Raise Multiple Demands

Another fisherman, Anthony Panneerdas, advocated for the hook-and-line fishing curve. He said, "Work is currently underway to construct a hook-and-line fishing curve. But the area allocated for this is very narrow. Therefore, both the Central and State Governments should jointly take steps to expand and develop this facility." Panneerdas also demanded that the subsidy scheme be discounted. He said, "Earlier, both the Central and State Governments jointly provided boats at subsidised rates. Under this scheme, for an investment of 70 lakh, a subsidy of 30 lakh was provided. However, this subsidy scheme was discontinued three years ago. We are requesting to reinstate the subsidy scheme. If this is provided, it would be highly beneficial for us."

Govt Praised for Security Measures

Another local Sarpanch, Amburaj, also spoke to ANI and thanked the Central Government and the Indian Navy for ensuring safety and security in this coastal region. "We have witnessed significant infrastructure improvements, including new flyovers, along with the steadfast support of the Navy, which acts as a guardian for our fishing community," he said.

Harbour's Economic Significance

Vinod Ravindran, State Coordinator of the Marine Products Export Development Authority, told ANI, "The Tharuvaikulam harbour's daily turnover ranges from 1 crore to 1.5 crore, and on a good day, it can go up to Rs 3 crore. Most of the fish is exported. We also provide training to fishermen on maintaining fish quality as well as hygienic practices."

"Tharuvaikulam harbour is known for its tuna catch, which is economically valuable. Using mechanised boats, fishermen venture into the Bay of Bengal for about 15 to 30 days, catching around 10 to 12 tonnes of tuna worth approximately 7 to 10 lakh. Larger boats can catch tuna valued at up to 20 lakh," he added. (ANI)