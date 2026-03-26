Former minister MJ Akbar suggests Iran's denial of US peace talks is 'narrative bluster,' urging a deeper look. Iran says any ceasefire will be on its 'own terms,' rejecting US proposals as 'excessive' amid the escalating conflict.

After Iranian officials denied US President Donald Trump's claim of peace negotiations in the West Asia conflict, former Union Minister of State External Affairs MJ Akbar on Wednesday said a distinction must be made between "narrative bluster and what is really happening", rather than taking these public denials at face value. In an interview with ANI, Akbar said, "I don't think that is fully true. When you want to understand what is happening, you have to understand the difference between narrative bluster and what is really happening." Akabar highlighted that President Trump announced "seizing attacks" on Iran's energy infrastructure rather than a full ceasefire, which recieved a "careful" response from the Iranians, "They have said, you hit our energy infrastructure, we will hit your desalination plant."

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Iran Rejects US Proposals

Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline," a senior political-security official told state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday. Iran says it will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met," the official told Press TV, emphasising Tehran's resolve to continue its defense and inflict "heavy blows" on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled. According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through various diplomatic channels, putting forward proposals that Tehran views as "excessive" and disconnected from the reality of America's failure on the battlefield.

Despite claims by US President Donald Trump that negotiations with Iran were underway and the conflict could soon end, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as the war enters its fourth week.

Dimona Strike a 'Turning Point'

On the escalating conflict, Akbar termed Iran's strike on Dimona as a major turning point in the ongoing conflict, stating that the strike shattered the "most secure iron dome" protecting Israel's nuclear facility and altered the nature of the war. Akbar argued that the ability to pierce this defence sent a "shockwave" through the region, shifting the American response. "Dimona is Israel's nuclear jewel. The most secure iron dome, perhaps in the world, was the dome that Israel put over Dimona, much more than perhaps Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. Being able to pierce that dome by Iranian missiles sent a shockwave; it changed the nature of the war. And if you see that from that moment on, suddenly, the American reaction, the tone began to shift," he stated.

Impact on US Regional Security

According to Akbar, the impact of these strikes extends beyond Israel. "In the process, the Iranians have also hit American bases over and over again...The whole of the American security system in the Gulf is in shambles," Akbar stated, noting that the Dimona incident has "shattered" trust in America's ability to protect the "basis of the whole security umbrella" like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or Qatar in the Middle East.

On March 22, More than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said. Rescue crews worked throughout the night, tending to the wounded and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. Hospitals in the region reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, broken bones and shock, with some in serious condition. (ANI)