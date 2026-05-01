Uttarakhand's Information Department will observe every Saturday as 'No Vehicle Day' to conserve fuel. This is part of a larger state plan by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, which also includes promoting WFH, public transport, and EVs to tackle rising fuel costs.

Information Department's 'No Vehicle Day' Initiative

In line with the government's directives promoting energy conservation and prudent use of resources, the Information Department in Uttarakhand will observe every Saturday as a "No Vehicle Day."

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Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari on Friday issued instructions to departmental officers and employees to use alternative modes of transport, such as public transport and bicycles, while commuting to and from the office on Saturdays.

Emphasising the importance of collective efforts, Tiwari said that small individual initiatives can together bring about major positive change and strengthen the national campaign for energy conservation. He further said that by implementing the initiative, the department would set a positive example for society.

The "No Vehicle Day" campaign will not only help conserve fuel but also contribute to environmental protection by reducing carbon emissions, he added.

State-Wide Reforms for Energy Conservation

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, several key decisions were taken to promote energy and fuel conservation in the state.

According to the release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia, global supply chains -- especially those related to fuel, food items, and fertilizers -- have come under increasing pressure. Due to this global situation, India is also facing rising fuel costs, import dependence, and economic challenges."

Dhami stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to support national efforts through small behavioural changes during the current situation, which is expected to have a positive impact on the general public."

Key Measures Implemented

In line with this, several short-term and long-term reforms are being implemented in Uttarakhand with immediate effect, the release said. Video conferencing-based meetings will be encouraged across government departments. The private sector will also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home practices. People will be motivated to make maximum use of public transport. The number of vehicles in the fleets of the Chief Minister and ministers will be reduced by half. One day every week will be observed as a "No Vehicle Day," during which officials will work from home under the work-from-home system. The general public will also be encouraged to observe one "No Vehicle Day" every week. Efforts will be made to limit the use of air conditioners in government and private buildings.

Focus on Transportation and EVs

The Transport Department has been directed to enhance the services and capacity of public buses. Government employees will be encouraged to use public transportation. Officials handling more than one department will be allowed to use only one vehicle in a single day. An effective EV policy for electric vehicles will be introduced soon, and 50 per cent of all new government vehicle purchases will mandatorily be EVs. Expansion of EV charging stations and networks will be prioritised, the release said. (ANI)