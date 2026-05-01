Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner has ordered Tata Trusts to defer its May 16 board meeting. The move comes amid a pending inquiry into alleged violations of board composition norms, following complaints from a trustee and an advocate.

Maharashtra State Charity Commissioner on Friday directed Tata Trusts to defer the proposed meeting of the board of trustees scheduled for May 16, citing a pending probe into the alleged violation of norms related to the board composition of Sir Ratan Tata Trust. The direction was issued by Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti under Section 36A(1) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act through an order dated May 15, 2026.

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Complaints and High Court Involvement

According to the order, the action follows complaints received from Advocate Katyayani Agrawal and Venu Srinivasan, a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, alleging non-compliance with Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act concerning the composition of the Board of Trustees.

The Charity Commissioner noted that the Bombay High Court, while hearing a Writ Petition on May 13, had referred to representations made before the authority regarding the alleged statutory violations. The High Court had also recorded that the Tata Trusts meeting was scheduled for May 16 and that holding the meeting could allegedly be contrary to the mandate of Section 30A(2).

Details of the Inquiry

The order states that the office of the Charity Commissioner had forwarded the complaints to the concerned Assistant Charity Commissioner, who, on May 13, directed an Inspector to conduct an inquiry under Section 37 of the Act and submit a report under Section 39.

The complaint filed by Advocate Katyayani Agrawal sought immediate intervention and requested an inquiry into the composition of the Board of Trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust. It also sought directions to ensure compliance with the statutory limit on perpetual trustees and restoration of legality in the trust's administration.

The order further records that a similar complaint submitted by Venu Srinivasan was tagged with the pending proceedings before the Assistant Charity Commissioner.

Commissioner's Rationale and Final Order

Observing that any important decisions taken during the pendency of the inquiry could lead to "further complications and multiplicity of proceedings," the Charity Commissioner said it would be in the interest of the trust and justice that the meeting be deferred until the inquiry report is submitted.

Accordingly, the Charity Commissioner directed Tata Trusts not only to defer the May 16 meeting but also not to hold any such meeting until submission of the Inspector's inquiry report. (ANI)