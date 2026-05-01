Following the suspension of three police officers in the RG Kar rape-murder case, the victim's mother and BJP MLA Ratna Debnath called former CM Mamata Banerjee the 'head of criminals.' The victim's father also alleged a cover-up by Banerjee.

Following the suspension of three police officers by the West Bengal government over alleged lapses in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, the mother of the victim and BJP MLA Ratna Debnath has intensified her attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her the "head of criminals."

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Victim's Mother Alleges High-Level Conspiracy

"There are many criminals, and the head of them is Mamata Banerjee. If she is caught and jailed, then the names of all the criminals will come out. The people who had dinner with my daughter that night have not been investigated yet. Only the principal is in jail," Debnath told reporters.

The victim's mother further alleged a high-level conspiracy, holding both the state leadership and health department officials accountable for the tragic incident. "College authorities, including Mamata Banerjee, are responsible for this incident. Also, our then Health Secretary Narayanswaroop Nigam is also involved in the murder of my daughter," she alleged.

Father Alleges Cover-up by Mamata Banerjee

Sekharranjan Debnath, the father of the trainee doctor, has alleged that the initial attempts to cover up the crime were carried out under the direct instructions of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to ANI, he said, "An IPS officer attempted to cover up this case right from day one. These instructions came directly from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. That fact has been proven today. She should have taken this step earlier, but she did not."

While criticising the previous handling of the case, Debnath expressed his gratitude toward the current leadership for the recent disciplinary actions against the police personnel. "However, the new Chief Minister has now taken action. Therefore, I thank him. There are many other people involved; they must all be brought to justice, that is what needs to be done...," he added.

New CM Initiates Probe Against Senior Officers

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari today said that an investigation has been initiated against senior police officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident.

Addressing the media in Howrah, Adhikari alleged that the case was mishandled and claimed that several top officials have been placed under suspension to ensure transparency. "In connection with the RG Kar incident, we have initiated an investigation specifically against senior police officers such as Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and other officials. There are also allegations of mishandling the case; furthermore, it is alleged that two officials attempted to offer money to the Abhaya family," he said. (ANI)