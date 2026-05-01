Uttarakhand's intel unit is verifying journalists' accreditation for renewal. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also launched 'Operation Prahar,' a police drive to identify and act against individuals with criminal backgrounds to make the state crime-free.

Journalist Accreditation Under Scrutiny

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in Uttarakhand is carrying out verification for the renewal of accreditation of government-recognised journalists at both the state and district headquarters through the State Intelligence's Local Intelligence Unit (LIU).

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Uttarakhand Director General of Information and Public Relations Banshidhar Tiwari told ANI over the phone that complaints had been received alleging that some individuals engaged in other professions had either obtained accreditation or applied for it. He said verification is accordingly being carried out through the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU).

For the first time since the formation of the state, all accredited journalists, including senior journalists, are being verified by the Local Intelligence Unit.

CM Dhami Launches 'Operation Prahar' Against Crime

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government has launched "Operation Prahar", a focused police drive aimed at identifying and acting against individuals with criminal backgrounds. He said the police have been actively tracking and searching for offenders with criminal records and will continue strict enforcement measures until crime is eliminated from the state.

Talking to the media, CM Dhami said, "We have launched 'Operation Prahar', through which the police department has searched for criminals with criminal records... The police will continue to take strict action against them. This operation will continue until we completely eradicate crime here."

Earlier in April, CM Dhami outlined a major crackdown under Operation Prahaar, aimed at keeping Devbhoomi safe, clean, and free from crime. Speaking about the crackdown, he explained, "The Police Department has launched 'Operation Prahaar', under which many criminals, gangsters, and those involved in professional crimes are being apprehended," highlighting the focused action against organised crime.

Focus on Student Safety

Ensuring student safety, Dhami stated, "Dehradun hosts thousands of students from across the country and the world who come here to study in various institutions. All hostels are being thoroughly inspected. Hostel operators are required to cooperate in this effort," emphasising preventive measures to safeguard students.

Zero Tolerance Policy

Highlighting the zero tolerance policy, he added, "We are scrutinising everyone's past records. The investigation drive has been intensified, and night patrolling by the police is being regularised. Absolute strictness will be maintained."