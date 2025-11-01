Under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders, Uttarakhand will celebrate its Silver Jubilee Foundation Day on Nov 9 with public events. Highlights include a week-long Pension Awareness Camp in Dehradun and a Skill and Employment Festival on Nov 6.

Under the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, preparations have begun across the state to celebrate the Silver Jubilee Year of the State Foundation Day, which will be celebrated on November 9. On this occasion, various departments are organising special programs and launching welfare initiatives, including public awareness campaigns and service camps, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office. The state government aims to make the Silver Jubilee celebrations meaningful through active public participation.

Pensioner Welfare Initiatives

In a series of events, Dehradun's cyber treasury will organise a Pension Awareness Camp from November 3 to November 9, 2025. On November 3, an awareness campaign will be conducted to address practical difficulties and issues faced in pension sanction and commencement of family pensions.

The statement mentioned that on November 4, pensioners will be provided with information, awareness, and training on submitting their life certificates through digital means.

On November 5, pensioners will receive information related to income tax, while on November 6, important details regarding the State Health Scheme and medical reimbursement will be shared. In collaboration with the state's health department, a free medical camp will also be organised for pensioners.

On November 7, with the cooperation of the Police Department and banks, an awareness program will be held to educate employees and pensioners on preventing cyber fraud, along with the launch of a Pension Helpline Number for pensioners.

On November 8, a discussion will be held regarding providing "Doorstep Service" for the submission of life certificates of pensioners and family pensioners above 80 years of age.

On November 9, a meeting will be organised with various Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) at the district level to discuss and resolve issues and discrepancies found in different bills and pension documents.

Skill and Employment Festival 2025

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Skill Development and Employment Department will organise the Skill and Employment Festival 2025 on November 6, at the Government Industrial Training Institute (Male), Niranjanpur, Majra, Dehradun.

During the event, in the sectoral pavilions section, departments such as Industries, Technical Education, Higher Education, Skill Development and Employment, Tourism, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture, and Medical and Health will present details of the programs being implemented under their respective sectors.

"These pavilions will also highlight the departments' special achievements, and individuals or institutions who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields will be invited to share their experiences and inspire the youth," the statement read.

About Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Divas, is observed annually on November 9. The state was formed in the year 2000 as the 27th state of India, carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

Largely a hilly state, while being located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the state has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east. The state is known to be rich in natural resources, especially water and forests, with numerous glaciers, rivers, dense forests, and snow-clad mountain peaks. (ANI)