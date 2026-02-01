The Uttarakhand government, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, has extended the 'Government at the Doorstep of Every Citizen' campaign until February 20, 2026. The decision follows a positive public response and effective grievance redressal.

Following the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the State Government has taken an important decision to further strengthen, enhance, and expand public service delivery. With the objective of ensuring prompt resolution of public grievances and bringing governance closer to the people, the duration of the campaign "Government at the Doorstep of Every Citizen" has been extended, according to a release by the Chief Minister's office.

Campaign Extended Due to Public Response

As per the orders issued by the General Administration Department under the guidance of Chief Minister, the campaign will now be conducted across all districts of the state until February 20, 2026. Earlier, the campaign was scheduled to conclude on January 31, 2026, but in view of the positive public response and the large number of complaints and suggestions received and effectively resolved at the camps, it has been extended by 20 days.

On-the-Spot Grievance Redressal

According to the release, the people-centric vision of Chief Minister is reflected in these camps being organised across the state since 17 December 2025, where public grievances are being resolved on the spot. Complaints related to various departments such as Revenue, Social Welfare, Health, Education, Police, Urban Local Bodies, and others are being addressed promptly, providing relief to citizens.

CM Dhami: A Bridge of Trust with the Public

The Chief Minister has directed that areas where camps could not be organised earlier under the campaign must be mandatorily covered during the extended period, ensuring that no citizen in the state is deprived of the benefits of this public service initiative.

Dhami stated that the State Government's priority is to take governance to the doorstep of the people. He emphasised that the "Government at the Doorstep of Every Citizen" campaign is not merely a program, but a bridge of trust between the government and the public.

Resolving every citizen's problem is the government's responsibility, and the administration is working with full commitment towards this goal, the release stated.

Directives for Smooth Implementation

As per the Chief Minister's instructions, all District Magistrates have been directed to submit the campaign's programme schedule to the General Administration Department at the earliest and to ensure the organisation of camps in accordance with prescribed norms, so that the campaign is conducted in a smooth, transparent, and effective manner.

Commitment to People-Oriented Governance

Under the leadership of CM Dhami, this campaign is emerging as a strong example of the Uttarakhand Government's sensitive, accountable, and people-oriented governance, the release said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the "Government at the Doorstep of Every Citizen" campaign symbolises the government's commitment to public service. Taking governance to the people's doorstep and resolving every citizen's issue remains the top priority of the State Government. It will be ensured that no region and no citizen of the state is left out of this campaign.