    Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Harish Rawat's daughter win the prestige battle?

    The constituency of Haridwar Rural is of high importance, especially to Congress. This is because former CM and Congress stalwart  Harish Rawat's daughter, Anupama Rawat will be contesting from here.

    Dehradun, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:02 AM IST

    Situated near the Uttar Pradesh border, the Haridwar Rural assembly seat is a keenly-watched contest. That's because Anupama Rawat, daughter of Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, is contesting from here as a Congress candidate. 

    She is pitted against BJP's Yatiswarananda, who was elected MLA for the second consecutive time from this seat in 2017. Yatishwaranand made headlines then when he defeated Harish Rawat on this seat. 

    In 2017, Yatishvaranand garnered 44,964 votes and registered a vote share of 46.08 per cent while Rawat polled just 32,686 (33.5%). The BSP too had managed to secure a sizeable segment of votes with its candidate Sheshraj Singh polling 19,158 votes (24.67% vote share). Besides Yatishwaranand and Anupama, there are 11 other candidates in the fray on this seat.

    While Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and the BJP's triple chief ministerial change during their five-year tenure. Besides, the party has levelled allegations of Covid mismanagement and land scams. The BJP, meanwhile, kept its narrative around the pro-people policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. During the election campaign, the BJP reignited the debate on the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion laws and slammed the minority appeasement by the Congress party.

    However, the real issues that voters in this assembly segment highlighted include illegal mining in the area, protection of crops from wild animals, undeclared power cuts, irrigation issues, education, health, roads, electricity and construction of bridges. In 2022, 81.25% voters out of the 1,20,195 eligible -- including 64,170 males, 56,017 females and eight from the third gender -- exercised their franchise on February 14.

