Talks for expanding CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet in Uttarakhand have intensified, with a decision likely during Chaitra Navratri. Five ministerial posts are vacant, and MLAs' performance records are being reviewed for potential induction.

Cabinet Expansion on the Cards

With the commencement of Chaitra Navratri and the New Vikram Samvat on Thursday, discussions have intensified in Uttarakhand from the government to the BJP organisation regarding a possible expansion of the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet during this auspicious period. At present, five ministerial positions remain vacant in the cabinet.

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Sources told ANI that the performance records of MLAs are being closely evaluated for potential induction into the cabinet. Additionally, more than two dozen party leaders are likely to be appointed as "Daitvadhari" (equivalent to Ministers of State).

According to sources, multiple rounds of discussions have already taken place with the party's national leadership regarding the cabinet expansion. Once the groundwork between the government and the organisation is finalised, both for cabinet positions and Daitvadhari appointments, the expansion could be announced during Navratri itself.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt have, on several occasions recently, hinted at an imminent cabinet expansion.

CM Extends New Year and Navratri Greetings

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the state on the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083, wishing for prosperity, good health and renewed energy in their lives.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Hindu New Year. May Vikram Samvat 2083 bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and new energy into the lives of all of you. I pray to God that this New Year establishes new dimensions of development, well-being, and prosperity for the state, and brings progress and joy to the life of every family."

In another post on X, Dhami also extended greetings on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, paying tribute to the goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga worshipped during the festival.

"Salutations to She who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon as her crown. Mounted on the bull, bearer of the trident, Shailputri, the glorious one. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the first day of the sacred Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Mother Shailputri. May Mother Shailputri, the presiding deity of patience, unwavering resolve, and auspiciousness, bless your life to always be filled with happiness, prosperity, and joy," the Chief Minister wrote.