The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government has announced welfare initiatives, including 10% job reservation for statehood activists and Agniveers, increased pensions, and a significant hike in ex-gratia amounts for martyred soldiers' families.

Honouring Statehood Activists

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government has outlined a series of welfare initiatives implemented over the past four years, focusing on statehood activists, soldiers, and the general public, with measures from job reservations and pension increases to expanded digital services. Honouring the contribution of statehood activists, the government has provided 10 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs for them. Additionally, the pension for their dependents has been increased from ₹3000 to ₹5500 per month. For statehood activists who were jailed for at least 7 days or were injured during the statehood movement, the pension has been raised from ₹6000 to ₹7000 per month, reflecting the government's sensitivity toward their sacrifices.

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Support for Soldiers and Agniveers

Significant decisions have also been taken to honour soldiers. The ex-gratia amount for the families of martyred soldiers has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. For Param Vir Chakra awardees, this amount has been raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. Moreover, youth serving under the Agniveer scheme will also receive 10% horizontal reservation in government jobs in the state.

Public Service at Doorstep: 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar'

The Dhami government's initiative "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" has set a new benchmark in public service delivery. Under this campaign, 686 camps were organised across the state, with participation from over 5.37 lakh people. Through these camps, more than 2.96 lakh citizens benefited from various government schemes. Out of 51,317 complaints received, 33,990 were resolved on the spot, demonstrating administrative efficiency and responsiveness.

Push for Digital Governance

To promote digital governance, around 950 services have been made available online through the Aapuni Sarkar portal, enabling citizens to access services from home.

Welfare for Elderly and Artists

The government has increased the old-age pension to ₹1500, allowing both elderly spouses to benefit. Additionally, the monthly pension for elderly and economically weaker artists and writers has been increased from ₹3000 to ₹6000.

These decisions over the past four years clearly show that the government has not only accelerated development but has also worked to include every section of society, activists, soldiers, the elderly, women, and common citizens. "With the guiding principle of 'Service, Respect, and Good Governance,' the government aims to establish Uttarakhand as a strong and compassionate state," the press note stated.