A 14-year-old girl has accused her school’s archery coach of rape in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

A 14-year-old girl has accused her school’s archery coach of rape in Uttarakhand'sHaridwar, raising serious concerns over student safety. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. The accused has fled and remains untraceable.

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According to officials, the minor had joined archery classes at her private school last year, where the accused—reportedly a native of Haryana—was her coach. In October, he allegedly raped her and threatened her, warning her against speaking out. The coach allegedly harassed her for several months.

It came to light only recently when the girl told her parents. Her father then approached the police and filed a formal complaint, prompting swift legal action.

SSI Anuj Singh told TOI, “A case was registered two days ago on behalf of father’s complaint. The girl was sent for medical tests. We’re investigating whether he targeted more girls. The accused will be arrested soon.”

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and are also examining whether other students may have been targeted.