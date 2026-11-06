The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027, giving students more time to prepare for the upcoming tests. According to an official notification dated November 6, 2026, examinations for both classes will begin on February 16, 2027. Exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the Class 10 exams will commence from February 16 to March 9 while Class 12 exams will take place from February 16 to April 9.

All examination sessions will start at 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The board has released the schedules 101 days before the examinations begin, allowing students, parents and schools to plan their preparation and other arrangements well in advance.

“In Class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," Sanyam Bhardwaj told news agency PTI.