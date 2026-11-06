Himachal Pradesh hailed a Supreme Court verdict as a historic victory, securing significant electricity shares from the BBMB. The state government now plans to leverage this momentum to pursue its 7.19 percent rightful share in Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Historic Legal Victory

Himachal Pradesh has termed the Supreme Court's verdict on its long-pending electricity share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) a historic victory, with the state government claiming that the decision will secure 11,973 million units of electricity for the state over the next 20 years and generate an annual economic benefit of around Rs 400 crore. The state government has now indicated that it will intensify its efforts to secure Himachal Pradesh's 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh, describing it as the next major issue in its pursuit of the state's entitlements.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while addressing a press conference in Shimla on Friday, described the Supreme Court verdict as a major milestone in Himachal Pradesh's long-standing struggle for its rights. He credited former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with initiating the legal battle in 1996 and said the issue had been pursued through various courts over the decades.

Details of the Legal Struggle

"Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh initiated this fight in 1996. With the support of Sonia Gandhi, the voice of Himachal Pradesh's rights was taken forward, and the struggle continued through various courts for decades. This verdict is a major victory for the people of the state," Vikramaditya Singh said.

The minister said the Supreme Court's decision would ensure 11,973 million units of electricity for Himachal Pradesh over the next 20 years, translating into an estimated annual economic benefit of around Rs 400 crore. He said the verdict was not merely about financial gains but also about securing the state's constitutional and legitimate rights. He also congratulated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, acknowledging the state government's efforts in pursuing the matter.

Challenges with BBMB Administration

Raising concerns over the functioning of the BBMB, Vikramaditya Singh said the board's administrative framework often created difficulties for Himachal Pradesh, including in carrying out development works within its own territory. He pointed out that the state had to seek BBMB approval for several infrastructure-related projects, including the construction of roads and bridges, which, he said, affected the state's functioning.

The minister asserted that after securing its electricity entitlement from the BBMB, the government's next priority would be to pursue Himachal Pradesh's 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh. "We will strongly pursue Himachal Pradesh's rightful 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh as well. The state will continue its struggle to secure all its legitimate rights," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh said the BBMB verdict had strengthened Himachal Pradesh's position in its broader pursuit of the rights and entitlements due to the state. (ANI)

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