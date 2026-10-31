BJP MP Tarun Chugh has dismissed the INDIA bloc's upcoming mock parliament as 'melodrama,' criticizing the opposition for avoiding real parliamentary proceedings and blaming electoral tools like EVMs for their consecutive defeats.

BJP Criticises INDIA Bloc's Mock Parliament Plans

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tarun Chugh on Saturday criticised the INDIA bloc over its proposed November 1 rally, calling it "melodrama" and questioning the opposition's decision to organise a mock parliament when it does not participate effectively in actual parliamentary proceedings. Taking a dig at the opposition parties over their alleged absence from a recent gathering, Chugh said that despite inviting several people, the event witnessed little participation and turned into a tea party. He said, "They invited many people, but yesterday nobody showed up. It turned out to be merely a tea party at a dining table. What is the need for a mock parliament? When you refuse to speak in the actual Parliament? You simply waste the valuable time of Parliament. The decisions of this country are made inside Parliament. This is nothing but melodrama, scripted like a movie screenplay—nothing more than that. November 1st, November 2nd, November 3rd, November 4th... Punjabis can never forget; Sikhs can never forget. The massacre of Sikhs, turning 52 cities into cremation grounds, burning Sikhs alive. That mentality of anarchism still persists inside the Congress party today. That anarchy is so deeply rooted in their minds."

Congress's Historical Record and Leadership

The BJP MP also accused the Congress of having a tainted political record, referring to the Emergency imposed in 1975, the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and the Bhopal gas tragedy. He further alleged that the party was using the INDIA bloc's political activities to repeatedly relaunch its leadership. Chugh said, "You murdered democracy in this country back in 1975 by imposing Emergency. The country cannot forget that. It cannot forget '75, it cannot forget '84, nor can it forget helping the culprits of the Bhopal gas tragedy flee, nor the looting of 12 lakh crore rupees. Congress's record is completely tainted. Absolutely stained. And all this is purely a plan to repeatedly relaunch their corrupt prince and princesses. The public is continuously punishing you through the power of their votes. Constantly punishing you. Yet the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi keep wiping the mirror clean!"

Blaming Electoral Processes and Machinery

Chugh further targeted Congress over its allegations concerning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying the party was blaming electoral processes and machinery instead of accepting the people's verdict. Drawing an analogy to question the opposition's approach, he said that Congress continued to make excuses for its electoral defeats rather than introspect. “The stains of black soot are on your own face—how can wiping the mirror erase the soot that is smeared on your face? The public defeats you through votes, and you make excuses blaming EVMs. The public punishes you, and you make excuses about SIR, or this, or that. As the saying goes: 'A bad workman blames his tools' (Naach na jaane aangan tedha). Nothing will come out of this,” he added. Chugh remarks come as INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold their public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi announced the decision, saying it was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders.