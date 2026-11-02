CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Khatima to resolve public grievances, emphasizing administrative efficiency. He also inaugurated an upgraded model school in his ancestral village, focusing on educational empowerment in rural border regions.

CM Dhami Focuses on Administrative Accountability

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met with residents and elected representatives at the Lohiahead Helipad in Khatima to hear their grievances, directing administrative officials to redress all issues on a priority basis. Emphasising administrative accountability and responsiveness, the Chief Minister instructed officials that the time-bound disposal of public complaints must be accorded the highest urgency.

Reiterating his government's administrative philosophy, Dhami said the state administration operates on the core principle of "Simplification, Solution, and Satisfaction" (Saralikaran, Samadhan, aur Santushti). He directed district officials to ensure that procedural hurdles do not cause unnecessary delays in delivering citizen-centric services. During the interaction, the Chief Minister also held deliberations with local representatives regarding ongoing development works and infrastructure requirements in the area. He reiterated the state government's commitment to expediting regional development projects and enhancing civic amenities for the welfare of the public.

Inauguration of Model Primary School

Education for Border Villages

Earlier in the day, Dhami inaugurated a newly upgraded Model Primary School in his ancestral village of Nagla Tarai during a one-day visit to his hometown of Khatima, dedicating the modernised educational facility to the local community. Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, the Chief Minister took a walk down memory lane, fondly recalling that he had received his own primary education at the very same school. Emphasising that education plays a foundational role in shaping the future of the youth, Dhami termed the settlement, located along the Indo-Nepal border, the "first village of India."

Reflecting on his childhood memories, he said, "This school holds a deeply personal connection for me as I received my primary education here. Today, dedicating this revamped model structure to the community brings immense satisfaction. Education is the key to empowering our children, and our government is consistently working to transform educational infrastructure so that students in every corner of Uttarakhand, particularly in border villages, have access to modern learning environments."

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the state government to upgrade school infrastructure and improve learning outcomes across Uttarakhand. Dhami reiterated the state's resolve to ensure that children from rural and border regions are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to compete on an equal footing. (ANI)