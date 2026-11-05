Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief following a tragic accident near Ganganani, Uttarkashi, where a vehicle plunged into a river. Four bodies have been recovered, and rescue operations for other passengers are ongoing.

Uttarakhand CM Expresses Grief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed grief over the road accident near Ganganani market in Uttarkashi, in which a passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge. In a post on X, the Chief Minister described the accident as tragic and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“The accident in which a passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Ganganani market in Uttarkashi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His holy's feet and that the bereaved family members are granted the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow," CM Dhami said.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured person. I wish for the swift recovery of the injured person. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site,” Dhami said.

Details of the Accident and Rescue Operation

Four bodies had been recovered after a car lost control and plunged into a river near Ganganani market along the Gangotri National Highway towards Dabrani in Uttarkashi, the District Administration said on Thursday.

According to the District Administration, the accident occurred around 20 metres ahead of Gangnani Dharmakund, where the vehicle lost control and fell directly into the river.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Following directions from District Magistrate Prashant Arya, relief and rescue teams were immediately mobilised after receiving information about the accident. Teams from the local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 108 emergency services rushed to the spot without delay and initiated rescue operations.

The administration said rescue teams have so far recovered the bodies of four individuals from the riverbank. Meanwhile, water police personnel and divers are conducting an extensive search operation to locate other possible passengers, despite strong river currents.

The entire situation is being continuously monitored at the administrative level. Officials present at the spot have been instructed to provide all possible immediate assistance and expedite the rescue operations. The Disaster Management Centre and medical teams have also been placed on high alert to ensure that any survivors rescued from the river receive immediate first aid and are transported to hospitals.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. The district administration is also working to contact the families of the victims. (ANI)