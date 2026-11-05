Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has accused the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation and hindering India's development, alleging their political motives are driven solely by a persistent greed for power.

Sonowal Targets Congress Over Misinformation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday accused the Congress and its allies of spreading misinformation and creating confusion among the public, alleging that their actions were driven by a “greed for power”. Speaking in Siliguri, Sonowal criticised Rahul Gandhi and his associates, accusing them of attempting to disrupt the country's development narrative. The Union Minister further alleged that the Congress had failed to eradicate poverty or initiate meaningful development despite being in power for a long period.

Allegations of Failure and Conspiracy

“They know full well that despite ruling for such a long time, the Congress failed to eradicate poverty or initiate any meaningful journey of development. They have not succeeded in a single program. Furthermore, during their tenure in various states, the Congress was responsible for the killing of many people and was involved in numerous conspiracies to undermine democracy. Today, whenever the public raises questions about these matters, Congress leaders have no answers,” Sonowal said.

National Transformation Under Current Leadership

Referring to the country's development over the past 12 years, Sonowal said that the current atmosphere reflected significant transformation. “The current atmosphere across the country, which we, as experienced citizens, can all clearly observe, is one where significant development and transformation have taken place over the last 12 years under the leadership of our Prime Minister,” he said. He also criticised Rahul Gandhi and his associates, alleging that their actions were aimed at creating confusion among people. “Yet, in the midst of such a positive environment, Rahul Gandhi and his associates have taken negative steps, intended to disrupt the situation and sow confusion among the public. The people of this country do not support such actions,” Sonowal added. (ANI)