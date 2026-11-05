Uttar Pradesh leaders Brajesh Pathak and Suresh Khanna welcomed the Centre's decision to extend the Agniveer service tenure by two years, highlighting the benefits for personnel in terms of experience, skills, and future career opportunities.

UP Leaders Welcome Agniveer Tenure Extension

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to extend the service tenure of Agniveers by two years, describing it as a major step towards addressing a long-standing demand of the personnel recruited under the Agnipath scheme. Speaking to ANI, Pathak said the decision was taken by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated Agniveers from Uttar Pradesh. "Yesterday, the central government's cabinet, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, took a major decision addressing a long-standing demand of the Agniveers. I welcome this decision, and I congratulate all the Agniveers from UP," he said.

Benefits of the Service Extension

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna also welcomed the two-year extension, saying it would provide Agniveers with additional experience and skills, while improving their future career opportunities. Speaking to ANI, Khanna said Agniveers, who initially had a four-year service tenure, would now receive an additional two years. He added that while 25 per cent of Agniveers are absorbed into the armed forces, the remaining 75 per cent would benefit from the extension. "Agniveers initially had a four-year service tenure, which has now been extended by two years. While 25% are absorbed into the armed forces, the remaining 75% will benefit from this two-year extension. I welcome this decision and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This decision will provide Agniveers with greater experience, skills and better future career opportunities," he said.

Revised Engagement Details

According to the revised arrangement, the initial four-year engagement under the Agnipath scheme will continue. At the end of this period, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be offered immediate regular employment based on merit. The remaining 75 per cent, subject to their willingness, will be eligible for a second engagement period of two years, carrying higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and cumulative seniority benefits. After completing six years of service, these Agniveers will be offered an opportunity for enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria.

The decision follows a review of the Agnipath scheme's first four years, with the Defence Forces reporting positive feedback on the performance, physical fitness, motivation, discipline and technological adaptability of Agniveers. The scheme has also expanded the recruitment footprint across districts, standardised recruitment processes and opened up more branches of the Defence Forces to women. (ANI)