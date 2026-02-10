Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to construct multipurpose community buildings for the OBC community in both state divisions. He emphasised prioritising construction and promoting welfare schemes in OBC-dominated areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed the work of the Uttarakhand Other Backwards Classes (OBC) Commission at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to construct Uttarakhand OBC Welfare Multipurpose/Community Buildings in both divisions of the state. He emphasised that the construction of these buildings should be prioritised.

The Chief Minister instructed that the proposed buildings include a banquet hall, guest house, auditorium, training rooms, meeting rooms, and other essential facilities to support social, educational, and administrative activities. He also directed officials to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the multipurpose buildings at the earliest.

Promoting and Improving Welfare Schemes

The Chief Minister said that government welfare schemes should be widely promoted in OBC-dominated areas and special campaigns should be conducted to connect eligible beneficiaries with these schemes.

He further directed officials to ensure interdepartmental coordination to effectively implement schemes in OBC-dominated areas and to monitor progress through regular reviews. He also said that necessary improvements should be made to the schemes, based on beneficiary feedback, to ensure benefits reach the public more effectively.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to the overall development of all sections of society and is prioritising schemes in education, skill development, self-employment, and social security to uplift the OBC community.

Meeting on Art, Culture and Film Production

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a courtesy visit from the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and renowned writer, poet, and lyricist, Prasoon Joshi, at the Chief Minister's residence.

Chief Minister Dhami appreciated Joshi's remarkable contributions to literature and cinema and held discussions on various subjects related to art and culture. During the meeting, discussions also covered Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, folk art and music, and the potential for film production in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government is continuously working to develop the state as a film production- and shooting-friendly destination and is providing necessary policy support and facilities to that end.