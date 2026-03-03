Congress leader Udit Raj labelled the Delhi excise policy case an 'obvious example of corruption'. He alleged the BJP orchestrated the case to hinder the Congress party's progress in Punjab, claiming a money trail to Goa was also discovered.

'Obvious example of corruption'

Following the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case by the lower court, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday claimed that the case is an "obvious example of corruption", alleging that BJP orchestrated this move to hinder the party's progress in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Raj claimed the excise policy was changed overnight. "Private homes were handed over to private owners. A money trail was discovered, with money being sent to Goa, and numerous mobile phones were destroyed," he claimed.

He alleged political motives behind the case and its outcome. "This is all BJP's work and a facade. The CBI won't take any action in the High Court because the charges were dismissed to block Congress. The Congress government will be formed in Punjab, but the way they have secretly colluded to prevent its formation and ease their own path in Gujarat is clear," he claimed. Claiming it a case of "undeniable corruption", he said, "This case is an obvious example of corruption--undeniable corruption. Yet, they claim it doesn't exist."

Kejriwal hails 'historic' court decision

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Sunday addressed a rally at Jantar Mantar and hailed the recent "historic decision" of the court, which he said was in favour of the people of the national capital city Delhi and the country.

Referring to the court order delivered two days ago, Kejriwal said, "The day before yesterday, a Delhi court delivered a historic verdict in favour of the people of Delhi and the country. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and the country. I want to thank the judge. In today's atmosphere of fear, the judge delivered such a bold decision." The rally comes after a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi excise police case. Kerjriwal alleged that for the past four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conspired against him and his party. He also commented on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in West Bengal on Monday, where he took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the word 'Parivartan' signifies the desire to make West Bengal "infiltration and corruption free".

Allegations over electoral roll revision

Raj alleged that the SIR exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India was aimed at benefiting the ruling party. "The SIR being conducted by the Election Commission is intended to cut the opposition's votes and ensure the ruling party's victory. The number of errors and inaccuracies found in the SIR is concerning. People are fleeing the court, and there are protests and demonstrations, yet no solution has been found," Raj said.

He further claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue during his visits to Bihar. "However, when the final voter list came out, approximately 1.25 crore names were incorrect, and many names were removed," Raj alleged.

"However, this seems unlikely to happen in Bengal because the TMC is in power, and the BLO officers are affiliated with the TMC," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress on Monday carried out a protest march from Bankshall Court to the West Bengal State Election Commission in Kolkata, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding an explaination over the alleged removal of voters' names from the list. (ANI)