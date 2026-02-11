Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami watched 'Gaudan', a film on cow protection, and declared it tax-free in the state. He praised its message, emphasizing the government's commitment to cow conservation and promoting Uttarakhand as a film hub.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday watched the film "Gaudan", based on cow protection, at Centrio Mall, Hathibadkala in Dehradun. On this occasion, he described the film's theme as a meaningful and inspiring effort connected to Indian culture, rural life, and the tradition of cow conservation.

Promoting Cow Protection and Cultural Values

The Chief Minister said that cows hold a special place in Indian culture. He added that cows are not only a symbol of faith but also form the foundation of the rural economy, organic farming, nutrition, and environmental conservation. Films like 'Gaudan' play an important role in creating awareness about cow protection and connecting the younger generation with their cultural roots.

'Gaudan' Made Tax-Free to Boost Awareness

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has made this film tax-free in Uttarakhand to encourage more people to watch it and raise awareness of cow protection. He said this decision reflects the state government's commitment to promoting films that convey positive social messages.

State Initiatives for Cow Welfare

He further said that the state government is continuously working to promote cow protection. Several initiatives are underway in the state to strengthen cow shelters, protect stray cattle, support livestock farmers, and boost milk production. The government aims to strengthen the cow-based economy and promote self-employment and self-reliance in rural areas.

Boosting Uttarakhand as a Film Production Hub

Extending his best wishes to the film's producer Vinod Kumar Chaudhary and the entire team, the Chief Minister said that the sacred land of Uttarakhand has a rich heritage of art, literature, and culture. The state government is committed to developing Uttarakhand as a major centre for film production.

New Film Policy Yielding Positive Results

He said that an effective film policy has been implemented in the state, under which filmmakers receive attractive subsidies, single-window clearance, simplified shooting-permission processes, and support for local artists and technicians. The new film policy is showing positive results, and film production in the state has increased significantly.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's natural beauty, spiritual environment, mountain culture, and diverse locations make it highly suitable for film shooting. The government aims to encourage more film shoots in the state to create employment opportunities for local youth and boost tourism. He also said the Film Development Council has been strengthened, and ongoing efforts are underway to develop film studios and related infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that inspiring films like 'Gaudan' will spread positive messages in society, raise awareness of cow protection, and help give Uttarakhand's cultural heritage a new identity at the national and international levels. (ANI)