Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed river protection and desilting works, urging timely completion before monsoon. The CM also instructed officials on forest fire prevention and discussed the handover of district hospitals for new medical colleges.

CM Dhami Reviews River Protection and Water Conservation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the progress of river protection works and desilting being carried out under irrigation projects at the Secretariat. He directed officials to ensure that all works are completed on time, keeping in view the possibility of floods during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, officials informed that under water conservation, augmentation and recharge schemes, the Minor Irrigation Department is constructing check dams, recharge shafts and ponds. So far, 708 check dams have been constructed across the state. A total of 419 recharge shafts have been installed in Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Haridwar districts, which will enable the recharge of approximately 108.94 crore litres of groundwater annually.

Officials further stated that water conservation works are being carried out for the treatment of 14 water sources in nine forest divisions through the Drinking Water Department and SARA. Under the CAMPA scheme, treatment work of 247 water streams is being undertaken in various forest divisions.

Directives Issued for Forest Fire Prevention

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Forest Department to make full preparations in advance for the prevention of forest fires. He said that, along with human resources, the availability of necessary equipment for forest fire prevention must be ensured.

The Chief Minister also emphasised maintaining regular coordination with Van Panchayats and people living around forest areas. He said that individuals doing commendable work in the field of forest conservation should be encouraged.

He directed that fire lines be cleaned in a timely manner and encroachment on forest land be removed as a priority.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Yugal Kishore Pant, and the relevant departmental officials were present.

District Hospitals Handed Over for New Medical Colleges

The Uttarakhand government had earlier issued orders to hand over the District Hospital Rudrapur and Women's Hospital Pithoragarh to the Department of Medical Education for the smooth functioning of Government Medical Colleges in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh.

Secretary, Medical Health and Medical Education, Sachin Kurve, issued an official memorandum in this regard, stating that Jawaharlal Nehru District Hospital, Rudrapur has been transferred for the operation of Pandit Ramsumer Shukla Government Medical College, Rudrapur, while BD Pandey District Hospital and the Women's Hospital, Pithoragarh, have been transferred for the operation of Government Medical College, Pithoragarh to the Department of Medical Education. (ANI)