Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed a zero-tolerance policy on crime, leading to swift arrests and police department transfers to enhance effectiveness. He stressed strengthening the intelligence network and public trust in the police.

CM Dhami Takes Firm Stance on Crime

In the wake of recent criminal incidents reported in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a serious stance. The Chief Minister had earlier issued strict instructions to officials through continuous law-and-order review meetings and made it clear that the government is fully committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Following the recent incidents, the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within a fixed timeframe. The Chief Minister has directed officials to strengthen not only post-incident action but also preventive strategies to curb crime. In this context, necessary administrative transfers have been carried out within the police department. This step has been taken to make the police system more active, accountable, and effective.

The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has especially emphasised strengthening the intelligence informer network, instilling fear of law among criminals, and increasing public trust in the police. He has instructed that citizens should approach the police without fear and receive prompt justice.

The state government's goal is to further strengthen the law-and-order situation in Uttarakhand and ensure that there is no place left for criminals in the state.

Special Health Camps for Journalists

Meanwhile, on Friday, Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the organisation of special medical and health camps for journalists, considering their lifestyle, heavy workload, and irregular routines. In compliance with these instructions, a one-day medical camp was organised on Thursday at the Haldwani Media Centre by the Information and Public Relations Department in collaboration with the Health and Medical Department.

District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal, Chief Medical Officer Nainital, and Joint Director Information Nitin Upadhyay attended the camp and reviewed the health services being provided. On this occasion, the District Magistrate said that healthy journalism is the foundation of a strong democracy, as free, fair, and fearless media play an important role in making the administration accountable and spreading awareness in society. He also said that the state government is sensitive towards the health and welfare of media representatives and ensuring their health security is among its priorities.