J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat chaired a security review meeting in Awantipora, assessing counter-terror operations and the law and order situation. He directed officers to intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs, and crime.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Awantipora to assess the prevailing security scenario, counter-terror (CT) operations, and the overall law and order situation in the region, the official said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Prabhat was accompanied by Special DG Coordination, PHQ J&K, SJM Gillani-IPS, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi-IPS and DIG SKR Javid Iqbal Matoo-IPS. The review meeting was held at the District Police Office Awantipora and was attended by senior officers, including SSP Awantipora, Addl. SP Awantipora, all SDPOs, Dy SP SOGs.

Focus on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Prevention

During the meeting, the DGP took a detailed review of the prevailing security situation with special focus on ongoing CT operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic. He also reviewed measures being taken to curb drug abuse and other criminal activities across Police District Awantipora.

Directives for Proactive Policing

The DGP emphasised the need to further intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs and crime. He directed officers to take strict and effective action against those involved in such unlawful activities and urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined and proactive in their respective areas of responsibility. He stressed strong coordination, intelligence-based operations, and proactive policing to maintain peace and stability. The DGP appreciated the efforts of officers and jawans and urged all ranks to remain alert, disciplined, and mission-oriented. (ANI)