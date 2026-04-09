Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a CSD Canteen and Soldiers' Welfare Centre in Khatima, built for over ₹7 crore. The facility aims to benefit the large number of serving soldiers and veterans residing in the region.

CSD Canteen and Soldiers' Welfare Centre Inaugurated

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the CSD Canteen and Soldiers' Welfare Centre in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar District, on Thursday. "In Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar, on the death anniversary of the revered father Late Shri Sher Singh Dhami Ji, the families of those brave warriors who sacrificed everything in service to Mother India, along with 60 valiant women and 80 brave soldiers, were honored at the 'Soldiers' Salute Ceremony' event. During this occasion, the CSD Canteen and Soldiers' Welfare Center, built at a cost exceeding ₹7 crore, were inaugurated, and to promote digital payments, a personal purchase was made with payment completed via UPI," said CM Dhami.

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Built at a cost exceeding Rs seven crore, the Chief Minister stated that the establishment of this facility will make it easier for the soldiers and residents of this region to avail themselves of canteen services, thus sparing them the inconvenience of undertaking unnecessarily long journeys. "Given that a vast number of serving soldiers and veterans live in this area (Khatima), there had been a long-standing demand for the establishment of a CSD canteen and a 'Sainik Milan Kendra' (a center for social interaction among soldiers); continuous efforts were undertaken to fulfill this objective. Although a center had been established here previously, a dedicated building for this purpose has now been duly constructed and inaugurated, thereby marking the formal establishment of the 'Sainik Milan Kendra'... The establishment of this facility will make it easier for the soldiers and residents of this region to avail themselves of canteen services, thereby sparing them the inconvenience of undertaking unnecessarily long journeys..." said CM Dhami told ANI.

Preparations for Char Dham Yatra Underway

While discussing the objectives of the CSD Canteens, Chief Minister Dhami mentioned that preparation is being undertaken to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties during the Char Dham Yatra. "We are fully prepared to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra remains safe and successful. Several meetings have already been held in this regard, and another meeting is being organised today... Every possible preparation is being undertaken to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties and that their experience remains pleasant," added CM Dhami.

Dhami's remarks on the Char Dham Yatra came after Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan held a meeting with all District Magistrates and representatives of oil companies to review the supply of domestic and commercial LPG in the state, keeping in view the current global scenario and the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and tourism season.

Ensuring Uninterrupted LPG Supply

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued clear instructions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders during the Char Dham Yatra so that hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and other tourism-related establishments do not face any difficulties. He directed oil companies to clear any backlog in domestic LPG supply on a priority basis and further streamline the distribution system to ensure that common citizens do not face any inconvenience. (ANI)