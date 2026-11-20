Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met PM Modi in Delhi, presenting local gifts, and engaged with UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss settling pending asset disputes and expediting essential infrastructure projects across both states.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets PM Modi And UP CM To Resolve Asset Disputes

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek his guidance, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Dhami respectfully presented the Prime Minister with an array of items reflecting the rich folk art, heritage, and local produce of Uttarakhand. The gifts included a traditional handwoven coat fabric (patti) from Malari, a Dorkha (woolen garment), pure Uttarakhand honey, Badri ghee, Harsil rajma (kidney beans) and red rice, along with a replica of Maa Ganga, symbolising the grandeur of the Haridwar Kumbh-2027.

Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. According to the release, during the meeting, both Chief Ministers held detailed discussions on resolving pending property and asset disputes between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, particularly those related to the Irrigation Department and various other departments as well as the effective implementation of previously reached decisions. During the interaction, Chief Minister Dhami specifically raised issues concerning the repair of the Banbasa Barrage and the Nagra Bypass Canal, along with the repair, strengthening, and reconstruction (as needed) of old and dilapidated bridges under the Irrigation Department, including the Jhankaiya Bridge and Sukha Bridge. Emphasising these projects as "crucial in the public interest", he stressed advancing them on a priority basis, the release said. He also stated that repairing the Banbasa Barrage and Nagra Bypass Canal, alongside strengthening the related bridges, is essential for local residents' safety, smooth commuting, and improved irrigation facilities. He noted that the swift execution of these works would directly benefit local citizens and farmers, adding that maintaining effective coordination between the relevant departments of both states is vital. The discussions also covered the distribution, transfer, and settlement of pending cases involving departments other than irrigation. (ANI)