Cyclone Akvan has weakened into a deep depression over south coastal Odisha after completing its landfall. State officials confirm no casualties, though residents remain under alert as heavy rainfall is forecasted for the region.

Cyclone Akvan Weakens Into Deep Depression Over South Coastal Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): The landfall process of Cyclone Akvan is over, and the system has weakened into a deep depression over south coastal Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg said there were no casualties or similar incidents, while the state government was monitoring the situation.

In a post on X, the IMD said the cyclonic storm moved nearly north-northeastwards at a speed of 24 kmph during the past six hours before weakening into a deep depression at 11:30 am IST over south coastal Odisha. “The cyclonic storm “Akvan” Moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 06 hrs and weakened into Deep-depression at 1130 hrs IST of 20 Nov over south coastal Odisha. The Deep depression likely to move North-norteastward and gradually weaken into Depression in next 6 hour and Well-marked Low-Pressure area in subsequent 6 hours,” the IMD said.

The cyclonic storm “Akvan” Moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 06 hrs and weakened into Deep-depression at 1130 hrs IST of 20 Nov over south coastal Odisha. The Deep depression likely to move North-norteastward and gradually weaken into Depression in next 6 hour and Well-marked Low-Pressure area in subsequent 6 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2026

Garg, giving an update on the cyclone situation until 2 pm, said the landfall process had been completed and the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister had reviewed the situation. “The landfall process of Cyclone Akvan is over. The CM and Revenue Minister reviewed the situation. There are no casualties or any such incidents. Crop damage will be calculated later on,” Garg said.

In Puri, District Magistrate Divya Jyoti Parida briefed the latest situation regarding Cyclone Akawan and its impact on the district, stating that all precautionary restrictions will remain in force until further instructions from the state government. The DM said, "The sea continues to remain highly rough, while the IMD has forecast the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region." "The district administration continues to closely monitor the situation and has urged residents, tourists and visitors to remain alert and strictly follow safety guidelines," Parida added. The District Magistrate appealed to everyone to stay vigilant and follow official advisories, adding that restrictions will not be relaxed until further information is received from the state government. (ANI)