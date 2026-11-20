AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticized the Himachal Pradesh Congress government for failing to fulfill election promises like financial aid and jobs. He also called for collective regional action to tackle the North India air pollution crisis.

Manish Sisodia Targets Himachal Government

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of betraying the people by failing to fulfil its 10 election guarantees, including Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women, five lakh jobs for youth and 300 units of free electricity.

Speaking to ANI in Dharamshala, Sisodia said not a single guarantee had been fulfilled and alleged that women and young people were particularly disappointed with the Congress government. He said AAP had taken to the streets to raise the concerns of women and youth and assured that the party would fulfil all its promises if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Citing the AAP government in neighbouring Punjab, he claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had delivered on the party’s electoral commitments. On Delhi’s pollution crisis, Sisodia said air pollution was not confined to Delhi’s borders and required a coordinated effort by the Centre and all northern states. He said dust and pollution did not recognise state boundaries and called for a joint strategy involving Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other northern states. He also urged authorities to stop blaming farmers for pollution, arguing that construction activities, vehicles and other sources also contributed to the problem. “It is a collective failure of North India, and the Centre must work with all northern states to find a solution,” he said.

On the rising drug menace in Punjab, Sisodia rejected allegations that drug abuse had reached its peak in the state. He claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government had dismantled the political patronage system supporting drug trafficking and arrested around 90,000 drug smugglers. He alleged that previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments had allowed drug networks to operate with political support. He also accused the BJP of failing to prevent drug trafficking through Gujarat’s ports. Sisodia further said AAP would hold a protest march towards the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and decide its next course of action after reaching there.