Celebrating Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee in Gairsain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to statehood martyrs and launched development projects worth over Rs 142 crore, outlining a vision for the state's continued growth and progress.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended a program held at the state's summer capital, Gairsain (Bharadisain), on the occasion of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee year. During the event organised in the Vidhan Sabha premises, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement. On this occasion, he also honoured the statehood activists by presenting them with shawls.

Development Projects and Event Highlights

During the program, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 142.25 crore in the district. These included the inauguration of 27 development projects worth Rs 43.63 crore and the laying of the foundation stone for 33 projects worth Rs 98.62 crore.

The Chief Minister also visited the stalls set up by various departments at the venue. He honoured individuals who have made notable contributions in fields such as sports, education, agriculture, and others.

Chief Minister Dhami also prepared dishes at the stall set up by the Agriculture Department during the program organised on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand State Formation.

Meanwhile, contingents of ITBP, IRB, Civil Police, Home Guards, Women Constables, Fire Service, and NCC Women's Wing presented an impressive ceremonial parade to the tunes of the 46th Battalion PAC Band, which the Chief Minister also reviewed.

Vision for a 'Leading State'

Extending his greetings to the people on the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand's establishment, Chief Minister Dhami paid heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the nation's service, as well as to the immortal martyrs and activists who contributed to the formation of the state. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the main Silver Jubilee celebrations has enhanced the pride of Uttarakhand. "During his visit, the Prime Minister also gifted the state development projects worth over Rs 8,200 crore and set new goals for the state's progress," CM Dhami said.

Spiritual Capital and Foundational Growth

The Chief Minister stated that efforts are being made to establish Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world. "Rapid work is being carried out to restore and beautify ancient temples in Kedarkhand and Manaskhand, promoting religious tourism," CM Dhami said.

He also remembered the late former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that "Vajpayee ji not only granted Uttarakhand statehood but also provided a special industrial package that laid a strong foundation for its development."

Key Achievements and Policies

The Chief Minister added that several development projects are being implemented for the growth of Gairsain. "The village of Sarkot has been adopted and is being developed as a model village through coordination between local residents and government departments," CM Dhami said.

He said that thanks to "new policies and planning", Uttarakhand is now recognised as "one of the leading states" in various national development indices. "The state's growth rate has risen, farmers' incomes have increased, and unemployment has decreased by 4.4 per cent," CM Dhami added.

CM stated that Uttarakhand has ranked first in the Sustainable Development Index and has also received the "Most Film-Friendly State" award. "With support from the Central Government, significant progress is being made in infrastructure, education, health, and air and rail connectivity. Initiatives such as the Temple Mala Mission, One District One Fair, and the promotion of adventure tourism are strengthening the state's economy," CM Dhami added.

He further said that a strict land law has been implemented to curb land mafia activities. "A stringent anti-cheating law has also been enforced to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations," CM Dhami added.

Future Development Roadmap

The Chief Minister emphasised that Uttarakhand is actively realising the Prime Minister's vision of "Local to Global." He announced that a DPR for developing Gairsain and neighbouring areas, on the lines of a smart city, will be prepared.

Additionally, he declared that Chaukhutia, Jyotirmath, and Ghanshali will be connected under the UDAN regional air connectivity scheme. (ANI)