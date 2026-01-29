Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 1,035 assistant teachers, including 17 special educators, in Dehradun. He urged them to improve education and instil moral values, calling them architects of the nation's future.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 1,035 assistant teachers (primary education), including 17 special educators, at Government Doon Medical College, Patel Nagar in Dehradun.

CM Dhami Urges Teachers to Shape Uttarakhand's Future

Extending his best wishes to all the selected candidates on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister expressed confidence that the newly appointed teachers would play a significant role in improving the standard of education in the state. CM Dhami stated that the important responsibility of shaping Uttarakhand's future rests on their shoulders.

"When a child receives quality education along with moral values, it not only transforms their own life but also makes a valuable contribution to the development of society and the nation. Teachers are the architects of the country's bright future," he said.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that, in addition to imparting quality education, teachers should also instil a sense of duty towards society, culture, and the nation in children, so that they grow into disciplined and responsible citizens.

Modernising the Education System

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working to modernise and enhance the quality of the education system. From strengthening school infrastructure to promoting digital education and teacher training and skill development, comprehensive reforms are being implemented at every level.

'Over 28,000 Government Jobs Provided in 4.5 Years'

He further stated that over the past four and a half years, more than 28,000 youths have been provided government jobs in the state. This, he said, is not just a statistic but a victory for youth self-respect. The number of jobs created during this period is more than double that of the period after state formation and of previous governments. He asserted that the government will not allow anyone to play with the future of the youth.

Recruitment in Education Department

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that over the last four and a half years, more than 11,500 appointments have been made in the Education Department, while recruitment processes for over 3,500 posts are currently underway. He added that special emphasis is being laid on innovation in education across the state. (ANI)