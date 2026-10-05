CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka, Abhijeet Dipke, and Saurav Das alleged they face imminent arrest under the NSA. Declaring they are ready for jail, Ranka claimed the BJP-led government is frightened and resorting to violence out of fear.

CJP Activists Allege Imminent Arrest, Vow to Continue Fight

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Ashutosh Ranka on Monday alleged that CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and he will be arrested before October 10 under the National Security Act (NSA) or other equivalent statutory provisions. Ranka declared that all three of them have been prepared to go to jail since June 6, emphasising that they harbour no fear regarding any potential action. "Multiple sources have reached out informing that @abhijeet_dipke @SauravDassss and I will be arrested anytime before 10th under NSA/other equivalent provisions. All three of us have been ready to go to Jail since June 6. There is no fear about it," said Ranka.

He further claimed that the BJP-led government is frightened of their movement, asserting that the government is resorting to violence out of fear. "But the ones hell bent on destroying this country should be the ones frightened. And they are. As Gandhi said, “violence and hatred stem from fear”. The govt is frightened, and that’s why it is resorting to violence," added Ranka.

Ranka added that they have nothing to lose as they are fighting for a better and more accountable India. "We are 30-year-olds fighting for a better, more accountable India. We have nothing to lose. You can arrest us, beat us, even kill us. But you cannot stop us," declared Ranka.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke further said that the organisation would continue its agitation against the government. "If the Govt believes that the threat of UAPA, NSA or years behind bars will scare us into silence, it won’t. We are prepared to face whatever comes our way and, if necessary, spend months or years in jail, but we will not back off from our fight to save democracy. We follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, and we will continue to resist peacefully and non-violently, no matter how much the State tries to intimidate us," he said

Call for Massive Protests on October 10

These remarks follow the police actionn that saw hundreds of detentions amid ongoing protests demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Taking a stance against state action, CJP's Saurav Das, in a post on X, stated that the young people are now aware and any kind of dictatorial action will not be accepted anymore. “The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders. If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistakened! The young generation has awakened,” Saurav Das wrote.

He wrote, “We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us. We have always been ready to face jail or worse. But this will be a big mistake. The young will not tolerate this.”

Describing the upcoming protest as a massive mobilisation, Das stated, “The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10th.”

The SIR Row and Election Commission's Stance

The CJP has urged citizens to organise a gathering for the largest protest on October 10 following the SIR row. The controversy over CEC Gyanesh Kumar was triggered by a report published by the Indian Express saying Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months over decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and the Commission’s technology systems.

The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said that operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process.

ECI stated that the decisions regarding the schedule of the SIR exercise were unanimous. (ANI)