UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced the expansion of digital libraries in village secretariats to bridge the urban-rural divide for competitive exam aspirants. These hubs offer books, computers, and internet, making modern education accessible in villages.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hosted a public grievance redressal session, or Janata Darshan, spotlighting the expansion of digital learning infrastructure in rural regions and asserting that technology-driven educational hubs are bridging the long-standing urban-rural divide for competitive exam aspirants.

Digital Gateway to Knowledge in Villages

Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, pointed to the establishment of digital libraries in village secretariats as a landmark initiative to empower rural youth. “No longer will the distance to the city hinder education. Digital gateway to knowledge opens in villages. Whenever a child from a village needed to prepare for competitive exams, they had to look toward the city for books and better resources. The distance consumed both time and money. Now, in Khasaha Mohammadpur of Tejawapur Block in Bahraich, this very distance has been bridged by the digital library,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the library will bring together the traditional study methods and modern technology under one roof. “This library, set up in the Gram Panchayat secretariat, is bringing together books and computers, traditional study methods and modern technology, all under one roof,” CM wrote.

Modern Facilities for Rural Aspirants

The administration has equipped the libraries with computers, high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TVs, printers, and CCTV surveillance, alongside physical literature supplied through partnerships with the National Book Trust. “Here, facilities include computers, printers, high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and CCTV. Along with books for competitive exams, literature from the National Book Trust is also available. That is to say, whether you need books for reading or digital content for preparation, both are now accessible right in the village,” CM stated.

Detailing the nature of the setup, the Chief Minister stated, “With resources now closer at hand, the path to dreams has become easier too. Children and youth are studying here, connecting with e-learning, and giving a new edge to their preparation for competitive exams. The time and money that once went into travelling to and from the city are now being invested in their education.”

Massive Expansion of Digital Education

Detailing the expansion of technology-driven learning spaces compared to previous years, the Chief Minister noted the widespread deployment of digital tools for young learners. He said, “This change is not limited to just one village. Before 2017, e-libraries were accessible at about 76 locations at the state and district levels; today, digital libraries have reached 57,600 Gram Panchayats. Digital education is not being confined to schools alone; nearly 6 million youth have been provided with smartphones and tablets.”

Expanding on classroom modernisation efforts, he noted that foundational learning environments have been upgraded with advanced digital infrastructure across thousands of institutions. He said, “Today, in more than 32,000 schools across the state, education is being integrated with new technology through smart classrooms, and in over 15,000 schools via ICT labs.”

Contrasting with Past Administrations

Contrasting current progress with past resources, he noted, "On the other hand, during 2012-16, despite sufficient government funding, 622,000 children did not receive textbooks, and 9.7 million children did not get uniforms. From the availability of resources in education to their accessibility, Uttar Pradesh has covered a long distance. For parents too, this change has become a foundation of trust. Their children no longer have to leave the village for modern educational resources.”

A New Role for Village Secretariats

The Chief Minister stated that the result of the state Gram Panchayat Digital Library initiative is visible on the ground. He added, “The result of the Uttar Pradesh government's Gram Panchayat Digital Library initiative is visible on the ground. Gram Panchayat secretariats are now playing a new role not just as centres for administrative services, but also as hubs of knowledge and technology.”

Reaffirming the cultural shift taking place across rural districts, Adityanath said, “This digital library in Khasaha Mohammadpur is a vivid picture of change. The village is changing, the environment for education is changing, and the light of knowledge is now reaching the doorsteps of children.” (ANI)