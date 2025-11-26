Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Cooperative Fair in Haldwani, providing Rs 16.97 crore to women SHGs. The fair aims to boost tourism and the local economy through cooperatives, marking the International Year of Cooperatives-2025.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Cooperative Fair, Boosts SHGs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the grand Cooperative Fair organised at M.B. Inter College, Haldwani on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025. On this occasion, the Chief Minister took significant steps towards empowering the state's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperative societies. He provided Rs 16.97 crore in financial assistance to women SHG members engaged in animal husbandry and vegetable production under the mid-term Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Welfare Scheme, and Rs 75.50 lakh to NRLM SHGs, according to the release. The gathering present at the event extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.

Promoting Cooperative-Based Economy

Addressing the audience at the inauguration of the fair, Chief Minister Dhami said that the event, being held on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives and the silver jubilee of the state's formation, will provide new momentum to the cooperative-based economy of Uttarakhand. He informed that the seven-day fair is based on the theme 'Tourism Development Through Cooperatives', and will provide a platform to products prepared by cooperative societies, self-help groups, and farmers. Special programs will also be organised on eco-hospitality, eco-tourism, homestay management, local cuisine, and promotion of agricultural and horticultural produce. He added that the fair will serve as an effective medium to strengthen the local economy and spread the spirit of cooperation among the masses.

The Chief Minister said that cooperation is an ancient principle of human society that promotes collective progress, collaboration, and unity. The declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Cooperatives" by the United Nations reflects the global importance of the cooperative movement. He said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a separate Ministry of Cooperation has been established to give new direction to the cooperative sector, which, under the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, is doing remarkable work.

Strengthening Uttarakhand's Cooperative Sector

The Chief Minister informed that the state government has taken several historic initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector in Uttarakhand. The computerisation of cooperative societies began for the first time in Uttarakhand, and today all 671 societies are fully integrated with digital systems. Twenty-four societies are operating as Jan Aushadhi Kendras and 640 societies have been developed as Common Service Centres, providing insurance, pension, Aadhaar, and other digital services in rural areas. He also shared that data for 3,838 societies, out of the total 5,511 in the state, have been uploaded to the National Cooperative Database, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

CM Dhami said that, since February 2023, the state government has formed 800 new PACS, 248 new dairy cooperatives, and 116 fisheries cooperatives. Under the Millets Mission, the procurement rate of mandua (finger millet) has been increased to Rs 48.86 per kg this year. He highlighted that under the Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmer Welfare Scheme, farmers and SHGs are provided interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for activities such as animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, and floriculture, as well as interest-free crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh through cooperative societies. He added that deposits exceeding Rs 16,000 crore in the cooperative banking sector reflect the trust of the people.

Emphasizing women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said that the state's SHG members are becoming economically stronger, and it is a matter of pride that over 1.68 lakh women in the state are now "Lakhpati Didis." He said that the cooperative and tourism-based livelihood initiatives being promoted through the fair will create new opportunities for local communities.

Development Projects in Haldwani Region

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami also highlighted several development projects underway in the Haldwani region. He mentioned facilities such as the Yoga and AYUSH Hospital, Ambedkar Park, and open gyms. He said that the construction of the Government Cancer Institute at Haldwani Medical College is progressing rapidly. Projects like the Rs 792 crore Ring Road, the Haldwani-Lalkuan Bypass, road improvements across the city, multi-storey parking facilities, waste management systems, the Legacy Waste Treatment Plant, the Pollinator Park, and the Astro Park are taking regional development to new heights. Additionally, the launch of rail and helicopter services connecting Haldwani to various districts and Mumbai marks a significant step toward enhancing connectivity.

Commitment to Law, Order, and Cultural Identity

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving the state's cultural identity and demographic balance. Strict anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been enacted in the state. Over 10,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachment, 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and the Madrasa Board has been dissolved. He said that "Operation Kalnemi" is ensuring stringent action against those spreading misinformation against Sanatan culture. The implementation of the country's strictest anti-cheating law has resulted in over 26,000 youth securing government jobs in the last 4.5 years. Under a "zero tolerance" policy toward corruption, more than 200 corrupt individuals have been sent to jail.

Call for Self-Reliance and 'Swadeshi' Movement

In conclusion, the Chief Minister supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote the use of Swadeshi products, emphasising that public participation is essential for making Uttarakhand self-reliant. He urged the people of the state to turn the adoption of indigenous products into a mass movement.