MLA Mahesh Singh Jeena from the Salt region paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today at the Chief Minister's residence. According to a press release, during the meeting, MLA Jeena presented the Chief Minister with traditional hill products symbolising Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage, including locally grown mountain vegetables, organic agricultural produce, and naturally prepared food items from the hills.

CM Dhami bats for promoting local products

As per the press release, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appreciated the MLA's gesture, stating that hill products not only strengthen Uttarakhand's cultural identity but also play a significant role in enhancing the economic progress of farmers, women self-help groups, and local producers living in rural areas of the state. He added that the use and promotion of local products gives new momentum to the mountain economy.

The Chief Minister said, "Local, traditional, and organic products of Uttarakhand should be given priority as courtesy gifts. While this helps our traditional products gain wider recognition, it also directly promotes local production and marketing. Women self-help groups, local artisans, and farmers receive direct economic benefits from this initiative."

As per the press release, he further appealed to all public representatives, senior officials, institutions, and various social and religious organisations to respectfully adopt Uttarakhand's traditional products--such as hill pulses, millets like mandua and jhangora, organic spices, herbal items, handicrafts, handloom textiles, and other local materials--in their programs and official interactions. This, he said, will strengthen the resolve of "Local to Global" and open avenues for national and international markets for local products.

'Meri Yojana' portal launched

Notably, on Wednesday, CM Dhami attended a discussion session on the 'Meri Yojana' books prepared by the Programme Implementation Department of Uttarakhand at the IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk. On this occasion, he also launched the Meri Yojana Portal Uttarakhand (myscheme.gov.in).

The Chief Minister said that the three editions of this important scheme-guidance book -- "Meri Yojana", "Meri Yojana - State Government" and "Meri Yojana - Central Government" -- will enable every citizen of the state to easily access complete information about all the schemes of both the Central and State Governments and avail their benefits. (ANI)