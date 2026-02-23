Bomb threat emails were sent to the Delhi Secretariat and Legislative Assembly, triggering searches by security agencies. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed nothing was found. The threats come on the same day two Delhi schools also received similar emails.

Bomb threat emails were received at the Delhi Secretariat and Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday, triggering immediate search operations by security agencies, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Secretariat received a bomb threat via email. The fire department received the call at 12 noon, after which teams were sent to the spot.

"Nothing has been found yet," Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi Assembly Confirms Threat

The Delhi Legislative Assembly also received the threat email. The official account of Delhi Assembly on X posted and confirmed the development.

"Today, the Hon'ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri @Gupta_vijender ji, has received a bomb blast threat via personal email, in which a threat has been issued to blow up the Delhi Legislative Assembly with a bomb," it said.

"The relevant security department has been informed about the matter. In this regard, the Hon'ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has demanded immediate necessary action while providing information about the email received by the Delhi Police Commissioner," the Delhi Assembly posted.

Spate of Threats in National Capital

The incidents come amid heightened security concerns in the national capital. Earlier this morning, two schools in Delhi -- Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road -- had also received bomb threat emails, though nothing suspicious was found during searches.