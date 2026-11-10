CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote to PM Modi, praising his leadership and guidance in achieving significant development milestones for Uttarakhand, envisioning the state as a vital contributor to the broader vision of a Developed India by 2047.

CM Dhami Expresses Gratitude for PM Modi's Leadership

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Uttarakhand Foundation Day message, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday wrote a letter to him, highlighting the state's recent development milestones and welfare achievements achieved under the Prime Minister's guidance. In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand is today establishing its identity as a premier tourist destination, an industry-friendly state, and a rapidly growing economy. In this 'New Uttarakhand', the path to welfare and progress is being paved for every section of society.

"Under your leadership, India is moving forward on the global stage today with a new identity, a new prestige, and a new self-confidence. Uttarakhand is also moving forward as a powerful participant in this national resolve, establishing its distinct geographical, spiritual, and cultural identity...It is our firm belief that the role of a developed Uttarakhand will be extremely vital in the vision of Developed India @2047," CM Dhami wrote.

Reflecting on the Development Journey

Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000. On the occasion, PM Modi wrote to CM Dhami on the occasion, hailing the development journey, the culture and the natural beauty of the state. Dhami said the Prime Minister's message felt like "the feelings of a sensitive individual who has a deep attachment to the soil of Uttarakhand." He said it had made every citizen realise that for PM Modi, the state is "not just one of the states of India, but a sacred land tied to emotions, spiritual consciousness, and intimate bonds."

Key Infrastructure and Relief Initiatives

Dhami recalled the 2023 Silkyara tunnel rescue, in which all 41 trapped workers were brought out safely, and PM Modi's September 11, 2025 visit to Dehradun, where he announced Rs 1,200 crore for relief and rehabilitation after disasters. "The Kumbh Mela–2027 to be held in Haridwar is a grand symbol of our Sanatan tradition, spiritual consciousness, and cultural integration. The cooperation being provided by the Central Government for its successful organization is extremely vital for the state. Your belief that Devbhoomi has the capacity to become the spiritual capital of the world is an inspiring resolve for all of us," he added.

He also cited the Char Dham All Weather Road, the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line and the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor. He also hailed the passing of the Uniform Civil Code, provisions against religious conversion, 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government services.

A Deep Spiritual and Personal Connection

"Your association with Uttarakhand is not limited only to development plans and administrative decisions. This association is also connected to those memories in which your affection for the spiritual practice of Shri Kedarnath Dham, the journey of Adi Kailash, the worship of Shri Jageshwar Mahadev, the silence of the Himalayas, celebrating Diwali with brave soldiers in Harsil, and the citizens of Mana is embedded," he wrote.

"With your guidance and the continuous cooperation of the Central Government, we will continue to work with complete dedication," he wrote, praying for the Prime Minister's good health and long life. (ANI)