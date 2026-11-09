Uttarakhand marked its 26th Foundation Day as CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured statehood martyrs and launched the 'Vikas Pustika-2026' booklet. Prime Minister Modi also sent greetings, highlighting the state's spiritual and natural beauty.

Uttarakhand Commemorates 26th Foundation Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs of the statehood movement and honoured those who contributed to the creation of the state on the occasion of its 26th Foundation Day. Dhami attended the launch ceremony of 'Vikas Pustika-2026' (Development Booklet-2026), organised at Gorkha Military Inter College in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, as part of the Foundation Day celebrations.

Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, following a prolonged movement for separate statehood. Addressing the occasion, Dhami remembered those who fought for the creation of Uttarakhand and said the state's formation represented the sacrifices and aspirations of its people. He also paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the country's borders and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

CM Dhami's Address

"I pay tribute to all the martyrs of the state of Uttarakhand and offer my respectful salutations to those who participated in the statehood movement. For us, the creation of Uttarakhand is not merely a date in history; it represents the struggles and sacrifices of our people, and the responsibility to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams. On this occasion, I also pay tribute to our brave martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while guarding our nation’s borders. I honour all the heroes of the freedom struggle—those who fought for our nation’s independence and made supreme sacrifices," the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi's Greetings

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, commending its rich cultural heritage, rapid progress across various sectors, and spiritual significance, including the Char Dham yatra. In a post on X, PM Modi referred to Uttarakhand as a divine land blessed with picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers, and the revered Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

"My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day. Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, this state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)