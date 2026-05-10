A passenger bus carrying 25 pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway. The driver lost control while closing a window. One woman was injured and hospitalized, while all other passengers were reported to be safe.

A passenger bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Shivpuri in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Sunday, leaving one woman injured, officials said. Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt told ANI, "A passenger bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Shivpuri in the Muni Ki Reti police station area."

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Driver lost control while closing window

Bhatt said that there were 25 passengers along with a driver and conductor in the bus, returning from Badrinath to Haridwar as part of the Char Dham Yatra. The bus overturned after the driver lost control while attempting to close a window that had suddenly opened. "There were 25 passengers, along with a driver and a conductor, travelling in the bus. The passengers were returning from Badrinath to Haridwar as part of the Char Dham Yatra. It has been reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to close his window after it suddenly opened, causing the bus to overturn on the road," he said.

One woman injured, others safe

He further stated that one woman sustained injuries and was shifted to the Government Hospital in Rishikesh through the 108 ambulance service. The injured woman has been identified as Tanu Gupta, a resident of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. "Her condition is said to be normal, and the rest of the passengers are also reported to be safe," Bhatt added.

Officials confirmed that all other passengers escaped unharmed, and the injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rishikesh.