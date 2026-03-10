The Uttarakhand government, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, has allocated Rs 289.98 crore in the 2026-27 budget to implement equal pay for equal work for former UPNL employees, affirming its commitment to their welfare and contributions.

The Uttarakhand government has taken an important step in the 2026-27 budget towards ensuring equal pay for equal work for former UPNL employees, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami allocating Rs 289.98 crore in the budget for this purpose, a release said

Government's Commitment to Employee Welfare

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is fully sensitive to the interests of employees and workers. He said that former UPNL employees have provided important services in various departments for a long time, and it is the government's responsibility to protect their interests.

With this objective, the state government has ensured adequate financial provision in the budget to implement the principle of equal pay for equal work. He further said that this decision reflects the government's inclusive and sensitive governance approach. The government remains committed to the welfare of employees, strengthening the administrative system, and ensuring transparent and accountable governance in the state, the release said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this decision will provide relief to former UPNL employees and motivate them to contribute with greater enthusiasm to the development of the state.

Budget Session and Economic Outlook

The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled from March 9 to March 13, 2026.

Presenting Uttarakhand's Economic Survey, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram informed the media that the state's GSDP for the year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,81,889 crore, compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of more than one and a half times. (ANI)